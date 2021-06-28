ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pisces Monthly Horoscope of July 2021

    By Boldsky Desk

    Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

    This month is going to be very important for you on the work front. During this time you can get a good opportunity to move forward. You will work hard to achieve your goal. On the other hand, you will also get good results of the right decisions taken by you during this period. If you do a job, then your prestige at the workplace will increase. Not only this, there is a strong possibility of your promotion as well.

    Your relations with your seniors will improve further and you will also get full support of colleagues if needed. If you do business then this month you will get good profits. If you have suffered a loss, it can be recovered during this period. You can also start work on some new projects. If you want to do business in partnership, then this time will be appropriate for this.

    Talking about finances, this month you will be able to accumulate wealth easily and your financial condition will be stronger than before. Talking about your personal life, minor problems may arise during this period, especially take care of your spouse. During this, you may feel weak, and the impact will also be seen in his nature.

    Lucky Element: Water
    Lucky Planet: Neptune, Jupiter
    Lucky Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 41, 58
    Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday
    Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Sky Blue, White, Yellow

    Comments

    More MONTHLY HOROSCOPE News

    Read more about: monthly horoscope pisces
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close