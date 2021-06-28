Just In
- 1 hr ago Are COVID-19 Vaccines Safe For Pregnant Women? Govt Issues New Guidelines
- 1 hr ago Freida Pinto Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Black Printed Dress As She Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Cory Tran
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19 Delta And Delta Plus Variants: Frequently Asked Questions
- 3 hrs ago Kriti Sanon Opts For A Stunning Black Bodycon Dress For A Lunch Outing; Looks Gorgeous!
Don't Miss
- News In UP huge air pollution caused by sugar mills: NGT
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Hubby Nick Jonas' Show Dash & Lily Bags Emmy Nominations
- Automobiles Range Rover Sport SVR Launched In India At Rs 2.19 Crore: 5.0-Litre V8, 567bhp & Performance Seats
- Sports India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XIs; Mithali Raj & Co. look to bounce back
- Technology Google Discover Design Overhauled For Android 12-Powered Devices
- Education JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Province Summer Zone
- Finance 7 Best NBFCs Stocks To Invest In India 2021
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In July
Pisces Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Pisces (19 February - 20 March):
This month is going to be very important for you on the work front. During this time you can get a good opportunity to move forward. You will work hard to achieve your goal. On the other hand, you will also get good results of the right decisions taken by you during this period. If you do a job, then your prestige at the workplace will increase. Not only this, there is a strong possibility of your promotion as well.
Your relations with your seniors will improve further and you will also get full support of colleagues if needed. If you do business then this month you will get good profits. If you have suffered a loss, it can be recovered during this period. You can also start work on some new projects. If you want to do business in partnership, then this time will be appropriate for this.
Talking about finances, this month you will be able to accumulate wealth easily and your financial condition will be stronger than before. Talking about your personal life, minor problems may arise during this period, especially take care of your spouse. During this, you may feel weak, and the impact will also be seen in his nature.
Lucky Element: Water
Lucky Planet: Neptune, Jupiter
Lucky Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 41, 58
Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday
Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Sky Blue, White, Yellow