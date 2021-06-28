Pisces Monthly Horoscope of July 2021 Monthly Horoscope oi-Lekhaka

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

This month is going to be very important for you on the work front. During this time you can get a good opportunity to move forward. You will work hard to achieve your goal. On the other hand, you will also get good results of the right decisions taken by you during this period. If you do a job, then your prestige at the workplace will increase. Not only this, there is a strong possibility of your promotion as well.

Your relations with your seniors will improve further and you will also get full support of colleagues if needed. If you do business then this month you will get good profits. If you have suffered a loss, it can be recovered during this period. You can also start work on some new projects. If you want to do business in partnership, then this time will be appropriate for this.

Talking about finances, this month you will be able to accumulate wealth easily and your financial condition will be stronger than before. Talking about your personal life, minor problems may arise during this period, especially take care of your spouse. During this, you may feel weak, and the impact will also be seen in his nature.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Neptune, Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 41, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Sky Blue, White, Yellow