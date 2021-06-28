Just In
Aries Monthly Horoscope of July 2021
Aries (21 March - 19 April):
On the work front, this month will give good results for you. During this period you will be completely devoted towards your work. If you do a job, then you will have a good rapport with colleagues. You will pay more attention to teamwork. During this, many of your important tasks will be completed without any hindrance.
You may also have to go on an official tour in the middle of the month. Your journey will be very auspicious. At the same time, businessmen can get a chance to connect with big customers. There is a strong possibility of a new turning point in your business. Apart from this, you are advised to be more careful in tax related matters during this period.
If you are a student then you need to do combine study. This will benefit you well. The situation in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. During this, there can be a big dispute in your house regarding money. Apart from this, your concern regarding the health of your child may also increase. On the financial front, this month will be normal for you. You need to take your financial decisions very wisely. Talking about health, you should avoid taking medicines on small matters, otherwise you can get into trouble.
Lucky Element: Fire
Lucky Planet: Mars
Lucky Numbers: 2, 19, 27, 38, 42, 50
Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Cream, Dark Green, Red, Sky Blue