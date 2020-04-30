Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: Some Lesser Known Facts About The Bollywood's Evergreen Actor Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away on 30 April 2020 after battling from leukaemia for two years. The evergreen actor who won the heart of millions was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

The shocking news of the demise of the actor shook the entire nation. Kapoor was under treatment in the US for over 11 months and returned to India in September 2020. At last, he took his last breath at the age of 67. The nation was already grieving from the loss of actor Irrfan Khan who died on 29 April 2020 after suffering from rare cancer for two years.

As the Bollywood industry and the nation mourn the loss of their favourite and one of the most-loved actors, we have curated a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. Rishi Kapoor was born as Rishi Raj Kapoor to Bollywood actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor on 4 September 1952 in Chembur, Mumbai.

2. Rishi Kapoor was the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, the pioneer of the Hindi Film Industry and Indian Theatre. Rishi Kapoor was the second among the 5 children of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. His brothers, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor; paternal uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor; maternal uncles Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath, Narendra Nath and Prem Chopra are also actors in the Hindi Film Industry.

3. He was barely three years old when he first appeared in a movie. He featured in the song 'Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua Hai' from the movie 'Shree 420', starring his father Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt. Rishi Kapoor was walking in the song with two other children. He once said that Nargis Kapoor bribed him to do the role by giving him chocolates.

4. It is said that Rishi Kapoor was a naughty child in his childhood. He was a heartthrob from the very beginning.

5. Rishi Kapoor's debut was 'Mera Naam Joker' released in the year 1970 starring Raj Kapoor in the lead role. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Raj Kapoor's childhood.

6. However, in the year 1973, Rishi Kapoor played the lead role as an adult in the movie 'Bobby' opposite Dimple Kapadiya. Bobby was one of the biggest hits of that decade. Many people think that the movie was made to launch Rishi Kapoor as an actor but the actual story is different. During an interview in 2012, Rishi Kapoor said, "There was a misconception that the film was made to launch me as an actor. The film was actually made to pay the debts of Mera Naam Joker. Dad wanted to make a teenage love story and he did not have money to cast Rajesh Khanna in the film."

7. In the year 1974, he won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his super hit movie Bobby.

8. Later it was rumoured that Rishi Kapoor was dating his co-star Dimple Kapadiya. However, the relationship didn't last long.

9. Rishi Kapoor worked in numerous movies both as a solo lead actor and in multi-starrer films. Some of his popular movies are Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Laila Majnu, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandani, Nagina, Henna, Bol Radha Bol, Damini, Hum Kisise Kam Nahi, Saagar, Deewana and Prem Granth.

10. During the 2000s, he went on to work as a supporting actor in Bollywood movies. Some of these popular movies are Namaste London, Love Aaj Kal, Fanna, Patiala House, Agneepath, Houseful 2 and Kapoor and Sons.

11. Rishi Kapoor married his co-star Neetu Singh on 22 January 1980. The couple is blessed with two children Ridhima Sahani and Ranbeer Kapoor, a renowned Bollywood actor. Actresses Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are his niece. He is the maternal uncle of Industrialist Nikhil Nanda.

12. It was in the year 2016 when the actor was honoured with the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award.

13. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Kapoor and Sons in 2017. He also won the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor for the same movie.

14. He won the Zee Cine Awards for the Best Lifetime Jodi Award with his wife Neetu Singh in 2011.

15. It was in the year 2018 when Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. He was receiving his treatment in the US. However, he returned back to India on 26 September 2019 after his successful treatment.

16. On Wednesday 29 April 2020 he was admitted to Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital after complaining in difficulty in breathing. His elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of the actor being admitted to the hospital. The much-loved actor died on 30 April 2020.

17. According to his co-stars and film-makers, Rishi Kapoor was a hard-working and talented man who gave his best in his every performance.

May his soul rest in peace.