Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia: Know More About This Cancer

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (67) passed away on Thursday at 8:45 a.m after a long battle with leukaemia. This Bollywood star was diagnosed with the disease two years back in 2018 and has undergone a bone marrow treatment in the US for almost a year.

In this article, we will talk about the type of leukaemia that killed Rishi Kapoor and its symptoms and other details. Take a look.

What Is Leukaemia?

Leukaemia is the cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It is a general name given to a group of cancers that usually develop in the bone marrow. Leukaemia is a condition in which our body is unable to form healthy blood cells. In most of the cases, leukaemia develops in the white blood cells (WBC) but in some cases, it can also form in red blood cells (RBC) or platelets.

In our body, bone marrow is responsible for the production of RBC, WBC and blood platelets. The leukaemia arises when the bone marrow starts producing immature cells due to some defect in its cells. The abnormality of the cells makes them ineffective to fight diseases, infections and other abnormalities. Also, they divide at a rapid speed and crowd the place causing obstruction in the production of normal blood cells.

Rishi Kapoor's Leukaemia

According to a report, Rishi Kapoor's has been suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML). It is one of the types of leukaemia that develops in the myeloid cells in the bone marrow. Myeloid or myelogenous cells include RBC, platelets and all WBC's excluding lymphocytes. They are largely responsible for maintaining the body's defence system against a plethora of pathogens. [1]

AML is common in older adults above 60. However, it can occur at any age. The disease is also frequent in males than in females. [2]

Causes Of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

High exposure to radiation [3]

High exposure to chemicals like benzene for a longer period

Chemotherapy (for other cancers)

Some congenital diseases such as Down's syndrome

Hereditary (in rare cases)

Pre-existing blood disorders such as myelofibrosis and aplastic anaemia

Smoking

Symptoms Of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Persistent tiredness

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Slow healing

Unexplained bleeding

Bone pain

Swollen gums

Swollen liver

Chest pain

Treatment Of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Treatment of AML depends on several factors like severity of the disease, age, overall health and others. The treatment methods are as follows:

Remission induction therapy: It is the first phase of treatment in which the leukaemia cells in the blood and bone marrow are targeted and killed.

It is the first phase of treatment in which the leukaemia cells in the blood and bone marrow are targeted and killed. Consolidated therapy: It follows the above procedure in which the remaining leukaemia cells are destroyed, if left.

It follows the above procedure in which the remaining leukaemia cells are destroyed, if left. Chemotherapy: In this process, chemicals are used to kill cancerous cells.

In this process, chemicals are used to kill cancerous cells. Bone marrow transplant: Also, termed as stem cell transplant, this treatment method replaces unhealthy bone marrow with a healthy one to regenerate the production of healthy blood cells. [4]

