    Irrfan Khan Passes Away Of Colon Infection And Cancer; Know More About His Ailment

    By

    Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan passed away on the morning of April 29 after a battle with colon infection. In 2018, he had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and he had undergone treatment in the UK for a year. The actor had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 28.

    In this article, we will explain what is colon infection (colitis), its causes, diagnosis and treatment.

    What Is Colitis?

    Colon infection is the inflammation of the inner lining in the colon (large intestine). The medical term for this condition is colitis. Colon infection is a common condition, which can be acute or chronic [1].

    Causes Of Colitis

    Infections

    Colitis can be caused by bacteria, virus and parasites. The common bacteria that are responsible for causing bacterial infection are campylobacterjejuni, shigella, E. coli, yersiniaenterocolitica, salmonella and mycobacterium tuberculosis. Entamoeba histolytica is a common parasite that causes infection in the colon. And norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus, and cytomegalovirus are common causes of viral colitis [1].

    The infection usually occurs due to the consumption of contaminated food, contaminated water or having poor hygiene.

    Another bacterium called Clostridium difficile (C. difficile ) also causes infections in the colon. It occurs when a person has been prescribed antibiotics, resulting in the overgrowth of the bacterium that can interfere with the balance of healthy bacteria in the colon.

    • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

    Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of chronic diseases that cause inflammation in the digestive tract. The two common types of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

    • Allergic reactions

    Allergic colitis most commonly happens in babies. The inflammation in the colon occurs due to an allergic reaction to the proteins present in cow's milk. This may lead to irritation, gas and blood or mucous can be found in stool.

    • Ischemic colitis

    It occurs when there is a reduction of blood flow in the colon, causing colon inflammation. A decrease in blood supply in the colon can lead to pain, fever and diarrhoea. Ischemic colitis can cause due to narrow or blocked arteries, low blood pressure or anaemia.

    Microscopic colitis

    Microscopic colitis is characterised by a rise in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell present in the lining of the colon. The exact cause of it is unknown, but researchers believe it may be associated with autoimmune disease, infections, genes and certain medications.

    Drug-induced colitis

    Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) can also cause inflammation in the colon.

    Chemical colitis

    It occurs either due to the accidental contamination of endoscopes or by intentional or accidental administration of enemas containing various harsh chemicals.

    Symptoms Of Colitis

    • Abdominal pain and cramps
    • Fever
    • Nausea
    • Diarrhoea with or without blood
    • Bloating
    • Fatigue
    • Weight loss
    • Dehydration
    • Chills
    Diagnosis Of Colitis

    The gastroenterologist will first ask about your symptoms and conduct a physical examination. Then a diagnostic test called sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy is used to examine the lower part of the colon and lining of the rectum. This diagnostic procedure is done by inserting a sigmoidoscope, a long, flexible tube with a tiny light and camera attached to it. The doctor then views the images of your colon on a monitor.

    Computerised tomography and barium enema are some tests used to help diagnose the potential cause of colitis. In addition, blood tests and stool tests are also done to check the complete blood count and to check for bacteria, virus or parasite in the stool sample respectively.

    Treatment Of Colitis

    Depending on the cause, the treatment of colitis is done. Most types of colitis are treated using medications such as anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressant, anti-diarrheal medications, antibiotics and supplements like calcium, iron and vitamin D.

    Lifestyle Changes To Manage Colitis

    • Avoid foods that may worsen your symptoms
    • Eat smaller meals throughout the day.
    • Avoid foods that increase stool output such as raw fruits and vegetables and caffeine.
    • Stop smoking and drinking.

