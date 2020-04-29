Irrfan Khan Passes Away Of Colon Infection And Cancer; Know More About His Ailment

Causes Of Colitis

• Infections

Colitis can be caused by bacteria, virus and parasites. The common bacteria that are responsible for causing bacterial infection are campylobacterjejuni, shigella, E. coli, yersiniaenterocolitica, salmonella and mycobacterium tuberculosis. Entamoeba histolytica is a common parasite that causes infection in the colon. And norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus, and cytomegalovirus are common causes of viral colitis [1].

The infection usually occurs due to the consumption of contaminated food, contaminated water or having poor hygiene.

Another bacterium called Clostridium difficile (C. difficile ) also causes infections in the colon. It occurs when a person has been prescribed antibiotics, resulting in the overgrowth of the bacterium that can interfere with the balance of healthy bacteria in the colon.

• Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of chronic diseases that cause inflammation in the digestive tract. The two common types of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

• Allergic reactions

Allergic colitis most commonly happens in babies. The inflammation in the colon occurs due to an allergic reaction to the proteins present in cow's milk. This may lead to irritation, gas and blood or mucous can be found in stool.

• Ischemic colitis

It occurs when there is a reduction of blood flow in the colon, causing colon inflammation. A decrease in blood supply in the colon can lead to pain, fever and diarrhoea. Ischemic colitis can cause due to narrow or blocked arteries, low blood pressure or anaemia.

• Microscopic colitis

Microscopic colitis is characterised by a rise in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell present in the lining of the colon. The exact cause of it is unknown, but researchers believe it may be associated with autoimmune disease, infections, genes and certain medications.

• Drug-induced colitis

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) can also cause inflammation in the colon.

• Chemical colitis

It occurs either due to the accidental contamination of endoscopes or by intentional or accidental administration of enemas containing various harsh chemicals.