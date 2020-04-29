Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Some Facts About The Versatile Actor Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Irrfan Khan, an actor who is known for his extraordinary and versatile acting skills, passed away on 29 April 2020. The actor was widely loved and praised for his hardworking and humble attitude. His demise has left each one of us numb and into tears. After all, he was the man who not only played the characters but also made sure that we cherish those characters forever.

Irrfan Khan was battling against the neuroendocrine tumour, a rare kind of cancer that could affect several body parts. However, on 28 April 2020, he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and was reported that he had colon infection. The Paan Singh Tomar actor took his last breath in the same hospital at the age of 53. So, today on his demise, we are here with some of the facts related to the actor. Scroll down to read more.

1. Many of you might not be knowing the real name of Irrfan Khan. He was born on 7 January 1967 into a Muslim Pathan family and he was named Sahazade Irfan Ali Khan.

2. His mother Begum Khan and father Jagirdar Khan belonged to Khajuriya village in Tonk, Rajasthan. They ran their tire business.

3. The Angrzi Medium actor has three siblings namely, Rukhsana Begum, Imran and Salman.

4. In his early year, Irrfan Khan was fond of playing cricket along with his best friend Satish Sharma. Khan was selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament for emerging players under 23 years. This was the initial step into the world of cricket. But due to the lack of money, he couldn't go to the tournament.

5. The destiny had some other plans for Irrfan Khan and therefore, while he was pursuing an MA degree in 1984, he earned the scholarship to study at the National School of Drama (NSD). This is where his journey to become a famous actor started.

6. Soon Irrfan Khan moved to Mumbai and worked as an air conditioner repairman. It is said that the first house that he visited as the repairman was of Bollywood Superstar and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna.

7. Inspired by the persona of Rajesh Khanna, Irrfan Khan decided to work hard in the Bollywood Industry.

8. It was in the year 1988 when Irrfan Khan made his debut with the movie 'Salaam Bombay'. During this time Irrfan Khan was in the final year of NSD. The movie was later nominated for Academy Awards.

9. Irrfan Khan married his fellow NSD graduate and writer Sutapa Sikadar in the year 1995. They became the proud parents of two boys Babil and Ayan.

10. Irrfan Khan added extra 'R' to his initial name Irfan Khan in the year 2012. According to his wife, Irrfan loved the pronunciation of extra R in his name. It has nothing to do with astrology or numerology.

11. Sutapa always stood beside her husband and was one of his biggest support during his battle against cancer. She always encouraged him and made sure the actor is never suffering alone.

12. Initially, Irrfan Khan was into TV shows namely, Chandrakanta, Chanakya, Banegi Apni Baat, Bharat Ek Khoj and Sparsh. He played the iconic role of a villain in the TV show Darr which was aired on Star Plus.

13. Irrfan Khan went on to work on many TV shows until he got a break in 'The Warrior' movie. It is a historical film shot in Himachal Pradesh and in some parts of Rajasthan. The film was released in the year 2001 and it brought great popularity to the actor. He was now a known face.

14. In the year 2003, Irrfan Khan played the title role in the movie Maqbool that was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

15. It was in the year 2005 when Irrfan Khan got the lead role in the movie Rog. The movie was widely praised by the critics and it was said, "Irfaan's eyes speak louder than his words and every time he is in the frame, be it talking to his buddy Manish or arguing with Suhel, he shows his capability as an actor."

16. He also appeared as a supporting actor in the box-office hit 'Life in a ...Metro'. He won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award. His chemistry with actress Konkana Sen Sharma was praised. He also received the same award for his supporting role for the movie 'The Namesake'.

17. Irrfan Khan won the National Film Award for the Best Actor for the movie Paan Singh Tomar that was made on the real-life story of the athlete turned dacoit. This movie is till date considered to be one of his best movies.

18. The actor starred in 'The Lunchbox' released in the year 2013 opposite Nimrit Kaur, Grand Rail d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie also received the BAFTA nomination and became one of the highest-grossing films of Irrfan Khan.

19. In the year 2015, he played a vital role in the movie Jurassic World. Later he went on to share the screen with Tom Hanks in 'Inferno' which was the adaptation of Dan Brown's Robert Langdon.

20. 'Hindi Medium' which was released in the year 2017, earned several accolades to the actor. He also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 and one of the most successful films of the actor.

21. His last movie was 'Angrezi Medium' in which he played the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Menon and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie was released on 13 March 2020 and became a huge hit and was praised by the audience.

22. It was in the year 2018 when the actor announced that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. He went to the UK for his treatment and stayed away from the Bollywood industry for a year. After returning back to India, he completed the shooting of his movie Angrezi Medium.

23. His mother died on 25 April 2020. The actor couldn't attend the funeral of his mother due to his illness and the nationwide lockdown. The entire country is mourning over the loss of such a great actor.

May his soul rest in peace.