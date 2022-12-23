Househusbands: Pros And Cons When It Comes To Role Reversal Men oi-Boldsky Desk

There is nothing to judge whenever there is a role reversal in a household. Also, a stereotypical society has made us believe that women are the main and natural caregivers and men are not. But, in the 21st century, many are barring the idea and therefore, we can plenty of role reversals in the family. Also, if you truly believe workload can be shared or divided equally, who are we to judge?

Well, society has a very different perspective towards men and even though it is hard to believe, but it is true that being a man can be equally hard and if a man chooses to be a househusband there is a very high chance that he will be hardly or never respected.

Who Is A Househusband? Reasons For The Role Reversal

A "House Husband" is a term used to define a father who is the main caregiver of the children and is the homemaker of the household. They are also known as stay-at-home dad (alternatively, stay at home father, house dad, SAHD, househusband, or house-spouse).

However, in a modern society being a househusband is a common practice and this means, both the partners are aware of the family needs and support each other when it comes to taking care of kids and home. This comes handy when your significant other is trapped in a corporate job and you have the necessary time to repair or fulfill the maintenance needs of house and devote quality time to your children. Also, this leaves time for attending to your hobbies and

While some happily look forward to becoming a househusband, others have reservations about it and they prefer to become one only when they are tired of demanding office work and counter a mid-life crisis. Also, for some the office work consists of a hybrid model which allows them to stay with family and also take charge of the office assignments or projects.

Today women are changing the work culture and it is not restricted to more number of jobs but also better jobs for them. Some are even taking on jobs which were earlier thought to be suited only for men. Some are also drawing higher salaries than their husbands and are the sole bread winners of their home. Therefore, it is safe to assume that gender gap in labour force is slowly closing.

Probable Pros Of Being A Househusband

1. By staying at home, you can take care of your children and other elderly family members, who need extra care and support.

2. Parenting process is extremely essential for growing kids, therefore, not only the mother, but the father can also become a part of it.It will help the kids to develop cognitive skills and make them feel emotionally safe in the mother's absence.

3. Your kids can stay at home instead of staying in child care centres. Someone will be always there to attend to their needs.

4. You can save a lot of money by excluding the paid help services, which can sometimes become expensive and unreliable.

5. You will have ample time to focus on your hobbies and learn new things such as cooking, cleaning or gardening.

6. With a bit of culinary talent you can providing home cooked meals to your children and your family won't have to rely on store bought foods or canned ones.

7. You can manage the finances and have a clear idea of your savings and expenses when it comes to household expenses.

8. This also means leadership and helping your significant other doesn't discredit your manliness. This will also help the women to work guilt free without having to worry about her family.

Probable Cons Of Being A Househusband

1. Being a househusband doesn't mean you will be lazy and have an authority to push your wife out of the house for work, and that too against her wishes.

2. You may feel bored and your fragile ego may get hurt when your identity is threatened. Also, seeing the woman taking care of the financial needs of the house may disappoint you when you realize there is economic dependency.

3. Not able to spend enough time with your partner can create a void in your heart and romantic liaisons can become very much possible in some cases.

4. Buying groceries, attending to kids, making meals for family and guests can be demanding and result in a lot of frustration.

5. Society may not spare you either. Some can bully you and crack sarcastic jokes which may bring your morale down.

6. Idle mind can be a devil's workshop and therefore, one may resort to or get addicted to bad habits.

Household responsibilities have always been seen as a demeaning and undesirable and women (mostly) have been doing this thankless and unpaid job for years without receiving any appreciation or consideration from their family members (in most cases). But, we all are aware that household chores are not easy and it can be boring, exhausting and demanding. Realising this can atleast make you appreciate the work housewives or homemakers, even if you are not willing to participate in it.

Friday, December 23, 2022