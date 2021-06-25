#DadsWhoShine: Heartwarming Film By Rajnigandha Silver Pearls For Father’s Day Men oi-Lekhaka

The last year has been a year that saw the goodness of many friends, strangers and loved ones come shining through, even in the darkest times. It saw ordinary people fight adversity by stretching beyond their comfort zone to be a friend in need or a partner to someone in distress. When the whole country switched to work from home, we witnessed a change in how families came together. Dads rolled up their sleeves and pitched in to help at home. We saw them discover the 'joy' of work from home - to be there for their children every hour of the day, to share in all the small moments of fun and hold their family closer than ever before.

We saw the Achchai of Fatherhood manifest itself even more in these times. Dads took on the role of moms - walking endless hours to help their little ones sleep, helping their children study or even cooking a meal sometimes. They realized how tough it was to iron a school uniform, how important it was to discipline the kids and be a 'strict' Dad, they discovered how demanding it was to be a stay-at-home Mom but also how much of a joy it was.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls created a film to celebrate all the #DadsWhoShine; Dads who have emerged stronger through the darkness of this pandemic and embraced their families even more strongly. This heart-warming film captured the transformation of a Dad from being a corporate jet-setter in the pre-COVID world to a stay at home Dad and entrepreneur at the end of his journey of self discovery.

The film showcases a Dad who talks about he started work from home in March 2020, and how he slowly realized what it takes to be a stay-at-home parent. The storyline goes on to trace all the new things that he discovered about his kids and even himself - the joy of helping his daughter sleep, of telling her a story to get her to bathe, the peace of working with her head on his lap, an understanding of the effort it takes to get a child to study, or to get a child who hates karela to eat his food.

But the biggest discovery for him is the realization that he too has transformed from the time he began working from home. The film ends in him updating his status to 'Stay-at-home Dad and Entrepreneur' and taking a decision to continue the journey that he has begun.

Watch this beautiful story of self-discovery from Rajnigandha Silver Pearls. A story jiski alag hi chamak hai