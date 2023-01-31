What Is Heteroflexiblity? What It Means To Identify As Heteroflexible? Know The Indentifiable Signs Lgbtq oi-Deepannita Das

To be free to live, love and marry is still a distant dream for many. However, with the LGBTQIA+ community gaining more visibility and acceptance, people have started to understand sexual orientations better. So, it is up to everyone to figure out what they want to identify themselves with- lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual, demisexual, asexual or maybe heteroflexible?

Being heteroflexible can mean different for everyone, especially those who identify with this term. While some believe that an individual can only be attracted to one gender and the orientation cannot be flexible, others believe that there can be fluidity in this as well. Read on to know more about this.

What Does Heteroflexibility Mean?

Heteroflexibility is referred to someone who is 'mostly straight' or 'straight flexible'. They are usually attracted to people of a different gender, but at times find themselves attracted to people of the same gender as well. They may or may not always respond to fleeting attractions by engaging in sexual activities or going on a date with them.

The origin of the term 'heteroflexible' is not known it is around the early 2000s and one can find its mention on the internet. This controversial term was created by using two words 'heterosexual' and 'homoflexible'. Some also suggest that it means bi-erasure and bi-invisibility.

According to research by social scientists Hector Carillo and Amanda Hoffman in 2018 on the construction of heterosexuality as an elastic category among adult US men, it was found that even though they identified themselves as straight, the men were able to change the meaning of heterosexuality, in effect turning it into a considerably elastic category that is perceived as fully compatible with having and enacting same-sex desires.

What Does It Mean To Identify As Heteroflexible? Know The Identifiable Signs

Heteroflexibility can be different for every person. Each individual can have their own definitions and therefore, you can check for yourself if you are heterosexual and open to other possibilities. Know the identifiable signs.

1. You enjoy being with the same gender at times

If your core relationships are heterosexual and you desire or love to experiment with same-sex or gender then it is possible that you are heteroflexible. You find yourself somewhere between heterosexual and bisexual.

2. You Prefer Opposite Sex, But Not Always

You love being in a heterosexual relationship, but you like to spread your wings depending on the personalities you come across and the circumstances you find yourselves in. You do not restrict yourself to just the opposite gender and like to be open-minded about same-sex relationships as well. Sometimes they may or may not act on the initial attraction but that doesn't make their desire fade away.

3. You Doubt That You Are Not Completely Straight And Bit Fluid



You either doubt or understand that you are fluid and your preferences are not the same always, even though it is inclined more towards heterosexual relationships. If you are still confused about your gender identity or sexual orientation and often struggle with the right word to define it, then get in touch with an expert or go for individual or couples counselling.

4. You Don't Want Always To Shut The Door On Same Sex Gender



When it comes to relationship choices it is not black and white for you and therefore understanding heteroflexibility means, you like to keep all doors open, with a higher preference for heterosexual relationships. They do not restrict the desire and let it flow.

5. You Are Satisfied With Your Orientation And Yet Want To Explore More

The lines are often blurred for you when it comes to homosexuality or homosexuality. You may have enjoyed the company of the same gender in the past or even had fun with them and yet you want to picture your future with someone of the opposite sex.

6. You Are In A Heterosexual Relationship But Curious About Same Gender



You are content and happy in a heterosexual relationship and yet you are curious about someone of the same gender, it is possible that you are heteroflexible. Even though some will never act or proceed based on mere curiosity, others may want to explore the idea of being with the same gender.

7. Your identity Or Choice Cannot Be Contained In A Box



For many clear definitions or descriptors are important to know where they stand in terms of orientation. Being heteroflexible means being fluid. They are neither heterosexual nor bisexual and fitting them under one term is not what they prefer.

8. Dating And Enjoying With Same-Sex And Opposite Sex



You like to identify yourself as straight and get in touch with people if it works at present for you. Your sexual desire is not restricted to one gender and while dating, you have fun with both same-sex and the opposite sex, knowing where everyone stands in your life. But, when it comes to finding the ideal partner for your life, you will be with someone from the opposite sex.