Pride Month 2021: Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share

If you think June is all about summers then probably you haven't heard about the 'Pride Month'! Yes, you read that right. The arrival of June not only brings sunny days but also the season of love. People belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community come together to celebrate Pride Month in June. The entire month is observed as an affirmation of love, equality, dignity, and the visibility of gay, lesbian, transgender, asexual people and much more.

The reason why June is seen as the Pride Month is to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that took place in June 1969. The riots were a series of protests and demonstrations that took place after police raided the Stonewall Inn (USA). The pub was a place for gay and lesbian people. The raid agitated the people belonging to LGBTQ community.

Various functions and cultural events are organised to celebrate this month. The reason why this is known as Pride Month is to oppose the stigma and shame people often associate with those who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community.

While people across the world are already cheering to observe this day, we are here with some quotes, wishes and messages. You can share these with people around you and spread the message of love. Read on.

1. "Pride Month is here and so we can't keep calm! Let's celebrate love and eradicate discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation."

2. "Happy Pride Month! Let us understand that love is love even if it comes in different forms."

3. "God made all us different to make us proud of who we are. Happy Pride Month!"

4. "It takes courage to stand up for who you are. Flaunt your true identity and feel proud of it. Warm wishes on Pride Month!"

5. "Let us celebrate Pride Month proudly because the world is equally ours. We are as normal as the rest of you."

6. "Enjoy being who you are irrespective of your gender. Happy Pride Month."

7. "This Pride Month, stand up for what feels right. Even if you have to stand alone, don't give up."

8. "If you think marriage is about gender, then you are probably wrong. Marriage is all about love. Hope you enjoy Pride Month by celebrating love."

9. "If being bisexual, transgender or homosexual is a choice, then what made you choose being straight?"

10. "If you think I'll change just because you do not approve of who I am, then it is never going to happen. By the way, Happy Pride Month."