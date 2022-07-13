Just In
Olympian Nicola Adams And Partner Ella Baig Welcome Their First Child: 'Baby Adams Has Arrived!'
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams has announced the birth of her first child with partner Ella Baig in an adorable photograph.
On Saturday morning, 9 July, the couple announced they had "welcomed their son into the world".
The couple announced Ella's pregnancy in February 2022 with a throwback photo, expressing their excitement at their "expanding family" and becoming parents.
On Twitter, Adams posted a picture of the baby's feet and a picture of her and Baig in the hospital:
"We are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you, we felt an instant love and the strongest bond."
"We went to the moon and back to get you, and we can't wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow." Adams added: "We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7 am."
This delightful news comes shortly after the retired Olympic boxer described their pregnancy journey. In a candid interview with Vogue, Nicola revealed the couple had endured heart-breaking miscarriages and failed IVF attempts before Ella became pregnant with their son.
During the interview, she expressed her excitement to share the news with her loved ones, stating that they were enjoying the journey rather than dwelling on what could go wrong.
Friends and fans of the new mothers were quick to congratulate them.
A former professional boxer, Nicola Virginia Adams OBE, competed from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, she retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title. Ella Baig is a British beauty icon who is known for her beauty blogging, modelling, hairdressing, makeup, and fashion designs. In addition to being an ambassador for many brands, Ella Baig is very popular on social media.
