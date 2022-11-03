Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Are Married: Know About Their Love Story Lgbtq oi-Amritha K

Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Puerto Rico - contestants of the 2020 Miss Grand International competition, recently took to their Instagram to share the news of their union.

With a post captioned, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22," the beauty queens shared a reel chronicling their love and, essentially, their engagement.

Fabiola Valentín, 22, is represented by The Source Models and Major Model Management. Mariana Varela, 26, won Miss Universe Argentina in 2019 and the Miss Grand Argentina crown in 2020 and is more of an expert in the modelling/pageantry world.

According to news agencies, Varela has also worked on behalf of campaigns that combat gender-based violence.

The couple's meet-cute happened during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition, where both ended up in the top ten. In addition, the couple has frequently posted each other on social media since the pageant ended.

The Instagram reel shows the loved-up couple travelling around the world, celebrating and enjoying each other's company.

We also see a bed covered in rose petals, shaped like a red heart, spelling out the words "Te Amo" - how cute and romantic is that?!

The happy couple also shared that they have been dating secretly since 2020. The couple didn't reveal why they chose to keep their relationship secret - whatever their reason be; the beautiful partnership has resulted in thousands of people sending the newly married couple well-wishes and an abundance of love.

Valentín reacted to their post's abundance of positive reactions, saying, "How nice it is to read each message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes."

In Puerto Rico, same-sex marriages have been legal since 2015, while in Argentina, they have been legal since 2010.

After all, love is love, and love always wins!