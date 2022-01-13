Just In
Shattering Stereotypes One Day At A Time: Lesbian Couple Get Engaged In Nagpur, Wedding in Goa
In yet another beautiful celebration of love, where race, gender and everything else stands in the shadows of judgements and scowls, these two lovebirds took their flight. Surbhi Mitra and Paramita Mukherjee got engaged as the previous year ended in Nagpur. During a "commitment ring ceremony", they vowed to spend the rest of their lives as a couple. The couple plans to get married by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.
Both doctors by profession, the couple took part in a "commitment ring ceremony" in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Both parties promised to spend the rest of their lives together as a couple and plan to get married in Goa soon.
The two Bengali women marked the occasion with dance, music, designer dresses, and a feast. "Our commitment to each other is a lifetime commitment," they proclaimed of their love.
"My father knew about my sexual orientation since 2013. When I told my mother recently, she was shocked. But later, she agreed because she wanted me to be happy," said Paromita. To which Surbhi added, "there was never any opposition to my sexual orientation from my family. In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy. I'm a psychiatrist, and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn't take a stand for themselves."
Even in 2022, the LGBTQ community still faces scrutiny, even as India laments its growth at several levels.
In India, same-sex marriages are not recognized, nor are the rights of same-sex couples limited, such as a civil union or domestic partnership. However, a Haryana court granted legal recognition to a same-sex marriage involving two women in 2011.
Homosexuality was decriminalized in India in 2018; however, same-sex marriages have not been legally recognized.
"LOVE IS LOVE"
