Bangalore Queer And Allies Art Festival E5 On September 28; Here's What You Can Expect
Are you an artist and want to show your talent? Then, the stage is ready for you at the Queer and Allies Art Festival Edition 5.0 12:00 PM onwards on 28 September 2019. The event is organised by the MIST, an online platform that organises activities for LGBTQ+ community and activists for bringing the queer and ally community together to celebrate the joyous moments of life and building the strength within the community.
Namma Pride 2019: The Pride March Of Celebration And Acceptance
The venue for the programme is at The Humming Tree, Indira Nagar, Bangalore.
At this festival, you will be having the chance to witness and experience the talent of queer and queer-friendly artists. These artists will display their paintings and pictures at the event. You can take a look at those paintings. Also, there will be some special movies screened in the evening followed by a panel discussion and open mic night of poetry reading, music, dance and stand up comedy, etc for you to enjoy.
This is not just a cultural event but a place where you can interact with some talented queer artist, their art installations and know about their thoughts through a panel discussion.
Also Read: Photographer And LGBTQ Activist, Monisha Ajgaonkar Wins Two Awards For Her Work
So if you are interested in taking part in this festival then, the stage awaits you!