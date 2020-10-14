Laxmmi Bomb – In Which The Real Horror Is The Superficial Depiction Of Trans Lives Lgbtq oi-Amrita Tripathi

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, a "comedy-horror" movie starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is set to release next month. A remake of Tamil film Kanchana, directed by Raghav Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is being hailed as a step towards trans inclusion by many people and some transgender activists as well. You will be left wondering why, as you take a closer look at the trailer. It begins with Akshay, a big-biceped man, declaring that he will start wearing bangles if he ever sees a ghost. Yup, that's a line you would have thought died with the 1990s but hasn't. Here, femininity is equated with fear as well as irrational, superstitious thinking - ghosts being something that only women believe in. Wearing bangles (read: being feminine) is a fitting punishment for a hypermasculine protagonist whose beliefs are proved wrong. In essence, what starts as treating feminine traits and expressions as an abomination in a man, further devolves into the propagation of stereotypes associated with transgender persons.

A few more seconds into the trailer, apparently the ghost of a transfeminine person possesses Akshay Kumar and he starts wearing sarees and bangles, (punishment for not believing in ghosts?) and starts living life "queen size." Exaggerated movements with high pitched dialogues follow. The trailer has reduced trans identities as a mere performance of gender. There is an underlying ignorance of the host of issues faced by trans persons - dysphoria, rejection by families, misgendering, lack of access to public utilities - life is anything but a royal "queen size" experience.

Dysphoria, for instance, is the stress which trans persons go through because the body and the mind are not aligned, in other words, sex and the gender assigned at birth do not match. This causes extreme distress among trans persons. Further, the same family which is expected to be a safe space turns out to be a place which is violent and oppressive as they try to make the person toe the line and conform to assigned gender roles and expressions. In popular media, this aspect is largely missing - a problem which could be solved by having scriptwriters, directors and actors who are transgender persons.

Perhaps such intricacies are not to be expected in a "comedy-horror" meant to pander to people's already deep-rooted beliefs. On the other hand, since there is such a dearth of movies featuring a trans person or someone identifying as queer as the leading protagonist, that people from the community tend to feel excited about whatever representation, although skewed, is there. However, film-makers need to do some serious introspecting on such superficial, stereotypical and callous depictions of marginalized people in its films. People who are experts on social issues are literally a phone call and .0008% of a big banner film's budget away.

According to an NDTV article [1], Akshay Kumar claims, "In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role." Let us hope that the actual movie reflects some of that mental intensity. Let us also hope we get to understand what Kiara Advani does in the movie except being the girlfriend with a wacky family.

Cover Image Courtesy: FoxStarHindi