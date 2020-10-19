Laxmmi Bomb: Kiara Advani Kicks Off The Promotions With A Gharara Set Worth INR 98,000 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since the trailer of Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has unveiled, the fans have gone crazy and we literally can't wait for the film to release. Recently, the leading actress Kiara stepped out in the city to promote her film, flaunting designer Arpita Mehta's beautiful berry gharara outfit. It was an expensive number and priced at INR 98,000. The actress pulled off her outfit with utmost elegance and style and gave us a major fashion goal for upcoming wedding. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for her film Laxmmi Bomb promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiara Advani was dressed to impress in a raw-silk stunning gharara set, which came from Arpita Mehta's Blurred Lines collection. Her gharara was red in colour and was accentuated by subtle dotted prints and zig-zag block patterned embellished border. Styled by Eka Lakhani, she teamed her gharara with a sleeveless plunging-neckline red and golden heavily embroidered blouse and draped a blurred striped dupatta in a saree style. Her dupatta featured a golden lace border and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised her look with a gold stone heavy necklace and ring from Anmol.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Kiara sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Good Newwz actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this gharara outfit of Kiara Advani? Let us know that in the comment section, Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kiara Advani!

Pic Credits: Kiara Advani