    Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani's Stunning Looks Decoded From The Trailer

    By
    |

    The filmmakers of Bollywood comedy-horror film titled Laxmmi Bomb have been teasing the fans by sharing the first look and posters of the film. But now the wait is finally over, as the trailer, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, has been unveiled. The three minute and forty second video showed Akshay transforming into a transgender character. He definitely flaunted his stylish looks and with this character, he further proved his versatility as an actor. Not just Akshay, Kiara too mesmerised us with her glamorous and fashionable looks. So, let us take a look at their outfits from the trailer of the film and decode it.

    Akshay Kumar In A Pink Blazer And Black Jeans

    Akshay Kumar sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel blush-pink blazer, which he layered with a plain white tee. He teamed his blazer with black pants that had ripped detailing. The actor accessorised his look with a silver-toned neckpiece and wrapped up his look with stubble beard. Light-yellow hued hat and aviators added stylish quotient to his look.

    Kiara Advani In A Bold Gold Dress

    Kiara Advani looked glamorous in her halter-neck sharply pleated bold golden dress, which was accentuated by criss-cross detailing at the waist and embellished borders. The skirt of her dress featured long tassels. She upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous.

    Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani In Red Attire

    Akshay Kumar sported a full-sleeved red hoodie, which was accentuated by multiple text prints in different hues and white stripes. He teamed it with matching red bottoms and notched up his look with a few neckpieces while the stylish reflectors, added fashion quotient to his look. With stubble beard and short hair, he rounded out his look.

    On the other hand, Kiara Advani was decked up in a half-sleeved multi-hued crop top and teamed it with black leather pants that featured net detailing at the waist. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

    Kiara Advani In Jeans-Top And Printed Shrug

    Kiara Advani wore a round-collar mustard-hued plain tee, which she tucked with blue denim jeans. The diva layered her outfit with a full-sleeved open front yellow shrug that was accentuated by red patterns. Kiara let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark-pink lip shade.

    Akshay Kumar In A Red Saree

    Akshay Kumar transformed into a transgender character ghost and was seen dressed in a plain red saree, which featured golden border. He draped the pallu of his saree in a classic way and wrapped it around his bodice. The actor teamed his saree with a half-sleeved plain black blouse and accessorised his look with red bangles as he says in one of the scenes, ‘jis din sach me mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam, choodiyan pehen lunga choodiyan!'. He further upped his look with a big red bindi and kohled eyes and tied his mid-parted tresses into a bun.

    So, what do you think about these looks of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani from the trailer of their film Laxmmi Bomb? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: FoxStar Hindi

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
    Close