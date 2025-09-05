Can't Eat Without Snapping Food Pics First? Here's Why Your Phone Eats Before You Every Time

Why Does Pankaj Tripathi Celebrate Two Birthdays? Hint: A Teacher’s Day Twist Is Behind It! Insync oi-Riny John

When people think of Pankaj Tripathi today, they picture one of India's most versatile actors - a man who can slip into the skin of a rustic gangster in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and the unforgettable Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur'. His journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming a National Award-winning performer is the kind of story aspiring actors look up to. But there's another story about him that often surprises fans - Pankaj Tripathi actually celebrates not one, but two birthdays. And funnily enough, the second one has a Teacher's Day twist to it.

Pankaj Tripathi's Real Birthday

The actor was born on 28 September 1976 in Belsand village, Gopalganj district of Bihar. Coming from an agrarian family, his early years were far removed from the world of films. His real birthday has always been 28 September, the day he celebrates with close family and friends.

How A Teacher Gave Him Another Birthday

When Pankaj Tripathi was enrolled in school, his elder brother couldn't remember the exact date of his birth, only that it was in September. The teacher filling in the admission form suggested 5 September, since it was Teacher's Day. With a smile, she reportedly said, "Achha din hai. Bada aadmi banega."

That choice became his official birthday in all documents. Over the years, September 5 - coinciding with Teacher's Day is when the public and fans celebrate him, while September 28 remains his actual date of birth.

Fans Celebrate Him on September 5

Because September 5 appears on all his records, fans and media often mark that as his birthday. It creates a unique overlap as India honours its teachers, one of the country's finest actors is also celebrated. Pankaj Tripathi has acknowledged this coincidence with humour, often recalling the story of his teacher's remark.

From Bihar To Bollywood's Most Dependable Actor

Birthday trivia aside, Pankaj Tripathi's career is equally fascinating. After completing his studies at the National School of Drama in Delhi in 2004, he moved to Mumbai. The early years were filled with struggle, as he took on small roles in films and television.

His breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012, where his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi stood out. What followed was a string of acclaimed performances: 'Newton' (India's official Oscar entry in 2017), 'Stree', 'Ludo', 'Mimi' and of course, 'Mirzapur'. In 2023, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Mimi'.

Two Birthdays, One Legacy

So, why does Pankaj Tripathi celebrate two birthdays? The answer lies in a simple school admission story - a brother unsure of the date, a teacher stepping in, and a remark that feels almost prophetic.

Whether it's September 5 with the rest of the country, or September 28 with his family, one thing is certain, Pankaj Tripathi's presence on screen is a gift worth celebrating every single time.