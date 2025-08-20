Who Was Achyut Potdar? Bollywood Mourns The ‘3 Idiots’ Professor Who Passes Away At 91

What Is Nemawashi? Is Japanese Decision-Making Art Missing In Indian Work Culture? Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Have you ever wondered why some workplaces feel chaotic, while others seem to glide smoothly through even the toughest decisions? The answer might lie in a Japanese concept called Nemawashi.

Literally meaning "going around the roots," Nemawashi is an art of preparing the ground before a big decision, ensuring everyone involved is on the same page. While India has one of the fastest-growing economies and a thriving workforce, its corporate and institutional culture often struggles with slow decision-making, lack of consensus, and hierarchical bottlenecks. Could adopting Nemawashi transform the way Indian workplaces function?

This ancient yet practical Japanese practice could hold the key to reducing workplace conflicts, avoiding last-minute surprises, and ensuring that decisions stick. Let's explore what Nemawashi really is, and why India's workplaces might benefit from embracing it.

What Is Nemawashi?

Nemawashi is a Japanese concept that literally means "going around the roots" (like preparing soil before planting a tree). In practice, it refers to the informal groundwork, consensus-building, and behind-the-scenes discussions that take place before making a major decision.

Instead of rushing into formal meetings and voting, Japanese companies and communities often use nemawashi to quietly consult all stakeholders, gather feedback, address objections, and refine ideas. By the time the proposal reaches the official stage, everyone already feels included, respected, and aligned - so decisions move smoothly without conflict.

So, Nemawashi is not just decision-making, but decision-preparing. It values patience, collective harmony, and trust over quick, top-down directives.

Does Indian Workplaces Struggle With Decisions?

In India, decision-making often feels top-heavy. Leaders announce plans suddenly, employees are left out of the conversation, and implementation becomes a painful process. Teams resist change when they don't feel heard, leading to delays, confusion, and sometimes complete project failure. The lack of a consensus-building culture often translates into wasted time, mistrust, and miscommunication.

Nemawashi Encourages Collective Ownership

One of the biggest advantages of Nemawashi is the sense of inclusion it fosters. When employees feel their opinions matter, they become more committed to the outcome. In India, where hierarchical structures dominate, Nemawashi could open doors for flatter communication, empowering even junior team members to contribute meaningfully to big decisions.

Indian Team Meetings Vs Japanese Nemawashi

Typical Indian meetings often involve lengthy discussions, multiple interruptions, and last-minute objections. Decisions are revisited multiple times, slowing progress. In contrast, Japanese meetings are short and precise because the groundwork is already done through Nemawashi. If Indian companies embraced this, meeting fatigue could be replaced with streamlined decision-making.

Building Trust Through Nemawashi

Trust is a core value in Japanese work culture, and Nemawashi strengthens it. Employees know that before a decision is finalized, they'll be consulted. This sense of transparency prevents future resistance. For India, where mistrust between management and employees sometimes creates friction, Nemawashi could act as a bridge that aligns everyone's goals.

Can Nemawashi Work In Indian Companies?

While Indian workplaces are more dynamic and less rigid than Japan's, Nemawashi can still be adapted. Pre-meeting discussions, informal brainstorming sessions, and stakeholder alignment calls could create the same effect. It might require a cultural shift, but companies that want to scale efficiently must consider adopting such practices.

Nemawashi And Start-Up Culture

India's booming start-up ecosystem thrives on speed and innovation. However, many start-ups burn out due to poor decision-making structures. Nemawashi could bring balance-ensuring agility without chaos. By involving teams early, start-ups can prevent costly mistakes and create strategies that have buy-in from everyone.

What Indian Leaders Can Learn From Nemawashi

For Indian managers and leaders, Nemawashi is not just about copying Japanese culture, but about learning patience, preparation, and consensus-building. Leaders who take time to build alignment will find smoother execution and happier teams. A little groundwork could save weeks of rework.

In a world where speed often overshadows preparation, Nemawashi reminds us of the value of groundwork. India's workplaces-fast-moving, diverse, and sometimes chaotic-could transform by adopting this Japanese practice.

Nemawashi isn't just about decisions; it's about respect, inclusion, and long-term trust. The question is: will Indian workplaces embrace this quiet revolution?