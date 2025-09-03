Teachers' Day 2025: Astrology Reveals These Zodiac Signs Make Most Inspiring Teachers, Are You One Of Them?

'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2: Gomez And Morticia's PDA Is Couple Goals, Why 'Normal' Couples Can't Compete!
oi-Deepannita Das

Romance usually comes with candlelight dinners, chocolates, or maybe an anniversary trip to Goa. But when it comes to Gomez and Morticia Addams, romance means fiery passion, unapologetic PDA, and spooky devotion that makes every "normal" couple look like they're just sharing a Netflix password.

As Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 drops on September 3, fans aren't only excited about Wednesday's eerie adventures at Nevermore Academy-they're also eager to see more of Gomez and Morticia, the most unconventional yet inspiring couple on screen.

Photo Credit: wednesdaynetflix / Instagram

Their chemistry proves that love doesn't have to be predictable. In fact, it can be theatrical, gothic, and strangely relatable. Here's why their PDA makes them the ultimate couple goals and why normal couples just can't compete.

1. PDA Is Not A Guilty Pleasure For Them

For Gomez and Morticia, public displays of affection aren't embarrassing-they're essential. While most couples sneak a quick hug, these two embrace passionately in front of everyone, turning the ordinary into a performance of eternal love. Their PDA is fearless, dramatic, and oddly wholesome, reminding us that romance should never feel hidden.

Photo Credit: wednesdaynetflix / Instagram

2. They Truly Worship Each Other

One secret to their magnetic bond is that they don't just love each other-they worship each other. Gomez sees Morticia as his muse, his goddess, and his eternal flame. Morticia, with her calm elegance, returns the adoration with equal devotion. In a world where many couples take each other for granted, this pair constantly celebrates one another.

3. Dark Humor Is Their Love Language

Forget sweet nicknames like "babe" or "honey." For Gomez and Morticia, romance is wrapped in dark humor and gothic banter. Their witty, eerie conversations reflect a love built on laughter, even if it sounds like poetry from a haunted house. They show us that humor-no matter how quirky-is one of the strongest foundations of a relationship.

4. Passion That Never Fades With Time

Most couples mellow down after years together, but Gomez and Morticia only seem to get more passionate. Their chemistry hasn't dimmed one bit, no matter how long they've been together. From dramatic kisses to endless declarations of love, they prove that romance doesn't have an expiration date-it only grows deeper when nurtured.

Photo Credit: wednesdaynetflix / Instagram

5. They Break Every Relationship Stereotype

Society often teaches couples to "tone it down" or keep romance private. Gomez and Morticia laugh in the face of those rules. Their unapologetic love challenges stereotypes about what marriage should look like. They remind us that relationships don't have to follow a script-when you write your own rules, love becomes more exciting.

6. They Redefine What It Means to Be Couple Goals

While other couples post curated Instagram pictures with captions like "my forever," Gomez and Morticia are living proof of forever-complete with passion, loyalty, and an undeniable gothic flair. They remind us that being #CoupleGoals isn't about appearing perfect. It's about authenticity, intensity, and refusing to let romance ever go stale.

Love doesn't have to look ordinary to be powerful-it just has to be real, fierce, and unapologetic. Maybe the Addams family has been showing us the secret to eternal love all along.