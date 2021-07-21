Sign-Up For Amazon Prime Day Sale And Avail Attractive Discounts On These 15 Amazing And Useful Products! Trends N Style oi-Devika Tripathi

Be it a bibliophile, a fashionista, or a tech enthusiast, Amazon has something for everything. Adding to that, the online shopping destination is offering attractive discounts, so you have all the reasons to shop more at Amazon. All you have to do is sign-up for Amazon Prime to avail these discounts. So, please sign up as we have 15 awesome mix of products that we are pretty sure you would love - our curation is like a random playlist, you may not know what you might end up purchasing.

1. Allen Solly's Men's Polo T-shirt

Much like denims, polo-necks trend is evergreen. And a polo-neck t-shirt goes well with any bottoms, be it shorts or jeans. This beige mélange-hued t-shirt is ideal for those looking for a humble polo-neck option and this t-shirt is priced at just Rs. 539 - Rs. 589. Also, if beige is not your hue, there are 18 other colours options to choose from. You can find this stunning t-shirt here.

2. Tonkwalas Rakhi Gift Set

Rakhi festival is around the corner and if you are looking forward to buying rakhi gift set for your brother, this is the perfect choice. This gift set comes with a lovely rakhi, a coffee mug (325 ml) that reads, 'Best Brother Ever', 1 packet of roli chawal, and 1 mini wishes card. Well, it is a great deal as you get all the four main elements of the festival in one package and it has 10 options. This gift set is priced at approx. Rs 179. You can find this sweet rakhi gift set here.

3. Paragon Men's Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are the new essential and there's been a growing demand for flip-flops ever since lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. If you are looking for a sturdy and basic pair of flip-flops, these black-hued flip-flops from Paragon are perfect and are available at just Rs. 134 - Rs. 149. You can find these flip-flops here.

4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

Who doesn't want a decent pair of Bluetooth wireless earphones! And here's an interesting suggestion for you. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition is so cool and comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0. It is compatible with all smartphones and also has a microphone feature. The original price of these wireless earphones was Rs. 2,190 and now it is available at Rs. 1,999. You can find these bullets wireless here.

5. Pigeon By Stovekraft Swell Electric Kettle

Let's face it, we all need electric kettle in this fast-paced environment. This Pigeon by Stovekraft kettle is a good buy, and available at Rs. 1,187 (so you save Rs.308). With a stainless-steel body, this kettle boasts 0.7 litre boiler for water. Apart from boiling water, you can make soup and instant noodles in this kettle. You can find this electric kettle here.

6. JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset

Your ears definitely need this headset from JBL and now is the time to buy this headset for it is priced at Rs. 2,554 instead of its original price Rs. 3,999. So, you are saving Rs. 1,445 - that's a pretty good deal. This headset is lightweight and durable with memory foam cushioning, and it is compatible with all gaming platforms such as PC Gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Switch, Mobile, Mac, and VR. You can experience the sound ranging from tiniest footstep to the loudest explosion, and it comes with a mute feature. The box has this amazing headset, removable mic, windshield foam for microphone, QSG, safety sheet, and 1 year manufacturer's warranty. You can find this JBL Quantum headset here.

7. Sony PlayStation Network Wallet Top-Up

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonades. This Rs. 1000 Sony PlayStation Network Wallet Top-Up can help you redeem on anything on PlayStation Store: games, add-ons, subscriptions, and more. So, you should go ahead and buy this gift card for yourself or for the gamer buddy of yours. You can find this Top-Up here.

8. Jewels Galaxy Brass Pearl Earrings For Women

You can spruce up your look with these classy pair of earrings that can make you look distinctive and guess what it is right now priced at just Rs. 249. Also, you would be surprised to know the original price of these brass pearl earrings is Rs. 1999 - so you shouldn't think twice before buying these earrings. These earrings can also make for a great gift. You can find these brass pearl earrings here.

9. The Clownfish Raincoat For Men

Monsoon season is very much here and you would definitely need a raincoat. You can buy this reversible double-layered raincoat with hood at Rs. 899 - Rs. 1,699. Made from polyester fabric, each joint is sealed with additional leak-proof stitching making it completely waterproof. Overlapping flap with snap buttons over zipper also prevent water seepage. Additionally, the raincoat also has small inner pocket to protect mobile and other expensive items. The raincoat comes in a zipper bag. You can buy this black-hued raincoat here.

10. GoSriKi Women's Straight Kurta And Trousers

Moving on from colour-blocks, the print-blocks has also become quite a trend and if you are the one, who loves to play with patterns, this kurta set is ideal for you. Priced at Rs. 469, this cotton kurta set consists of a floral-patterned kurta with three-quarter-sleeves and checkered trousers. It makes for a smart wear for office and casual café outings. You can buy this kurta set here.

11. Pigeon Mini Handy Pro Chopper

Right from onion and chilies to walnuts, this mini handy pro chopper from Pigeon is a great deal for those who don't like to cut vegetable and fruits (particularly onions, we feel you). This 400 ml chopper is perfect for small kitchens and it is portable too. It is easy to clean and convenient to use. You can buy this chopper here.

12. My First Library: Boxset Of Books

If you want your child to learn, you can buy your child a board bookset, which is a collection of 10 well-researched board books to introduce a wide range of learning topics from ABC letters and numbers to vegetables and transport. Colourful and with impressive images, this board bookset is for children between the age group of 1-5 and the language medium is English. The set is available for just Rs. 399. You can buy this boxset here.

13. OFIXO Multi-Purpose Laptop Table

Ever since the work-from-home days, the multi-purpose portable wooden tables have become even more significant. This pre-assembled multi-purpose laptop table is what you should totally buy. It is priced at Rs. 492 and you won't believe the original price of this table set was Rs. 1,999. This table is pre-assembled and also features a compartment for keeping a bottle. So, yes you can work while sitting on your bed or watch some series on Netflix without having to keep the laptop on your lap. Also, you can eat on this table and it is easy to carry anywhere. You can buy this portable table here.

14. The Finest Moment - Mohammad Rafi

If you love listening to Mohammad Rafi or maybe for your father, you can buy this USB memory stick that has 8GB of the legendary singer, Mohammad Rafi songs. The memory stick is priced at Rs. 595. You can buy this USB memory stick here.

15. Blazing Blue Redmi 9 Power Phone

We are always looking for a new phone suggestion, isn't it? And if you are looking for one these days, you can get it a discounted rate too. The original price of Redmi 9 Power phone was Rs. 13,999 but after discounts, it is available at just Rs. 10,999. The phone has 4GB Ram, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB. It also has 48MP Quad Camera and 8MP front camera. The phone also comes with an in-built Alexa. You can find this phone here.

So, which product from the list you think you would want to buy? Sign-up on Amazon Prime and start now! Happy Shopping!