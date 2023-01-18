Just In
- 31 min ago Why Is Yellow Colour Used Extensively During Vasant Panchami
- 1 hr ago What Is A Moisture Sandwich; How Can It Help With Dry Skin On Face And Lips?
- 1 hr ago Republic Day 2023: The Regal And Ceremonious Parade
- 2 hrs ago Can Physical Activities Cause Miscarriage? What Pregnant Women Should Know
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow to launch projects worth Rs 10,800 crores
- Sports India vs NZ, 1st ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info
- Finance Logistics Stock Finalises Record Date For Dividend, Buy For Return Up To 26%: Motilal Oswal
- Movies BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Sister Shares A Heartfelt Note Ahead Of The Grand Finale; Says ‘He Is Already A Winner’
- Travel Mayan Settlements: A 2000 Year Old Town Found Underneath Guatemala Rainforest
- Education World Leprosy Day, January 29: A Day to Fight the Disease and to Provide Care
- Technology OnePlus 11R Secures BIS Certification And Pops-Up On CQC: Launch In India Confirmed?
- Automobiles Price Hike Alert: Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Of Nexa Cars – XL6, Baleno, Ciaz & Ignis
Shaheed Diwas 2023: Martyrdom Day Of Mahatma Gandhi That Is Observed On 30 January
Shaheed Diwas is actually celebrated in commemoration of the martyrs who proved their patriotism to the nation by laying down their lives at the feet of mother India. Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on the national level, on 30th January as the day of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi. Shahid Diwas has 6 days earmarked for celebration on a state level to honour other martyrs of the nation. Of all these, the 30th January celebrations are deemed as the most significant. 30 January is a day that the whole of India remembers as the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1948, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while offering his evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti at Birla House.
Huge Flowery wreaths are placed on Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Delhi's Raj Ghat. The highest offices in the country including that of the Indian President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and the Service Chiefs of military personnel contribute their condolences which is followed by a two-minute silence to honour Gandhiji. Every shahid day is equally important to the patriotic Indian who reveres Gandhiji as much as he respects the Shahid Divas that commemorate Bhagat Singh and others.
Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on 23 March, 30 January, 19 May, 21 October, 17th November, 19th November, and 24th November in India. This day is celebrated on a national level on 30th January, and on state levels on the other mentioned dates. Every year, this occasion serves as a reminder of the selfless services rendered by the patriotic heroes who also died unsung. They had reserved their last breath for the uplift of independent India.
Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination By Godse
1948 was a fateful year which saw the brutal assassination of Gandhiji as he was immersed in his evening prayers. This shook everyone to grief so much that there were public outpourings and hue and cry about this event for days on end. This came as a brutal shock for all Indians who loved their Mahatma immensely.
Martyrs' Day is observed on January 30 every year to remember Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to India and his sacrifices during the freedom struggle.
His daily prayers at his Ashram on 30 January were the last of all that was uttered by him and they were marked in history as his last words. Godse was enraged with Gandhiji's convictions that Hindus and Muslims should live in concord.
What Did Mahatma Gandhi Contribute To The Nation?
Mahatma Gandhi contributed to the world with his unique perspectives and priceless principles on nonviolence. He took the Indian nation on a path of peaceful rebellion towards Independence which was in itself a new technique unheard of so far. It was called Satyagraha.
Morals apply in the same way to every one of us, belonging to all creeds and castes. We need to follow the rules of the moral universe and achieve our objectives via peace and not aggression. He had no ideals but a willingness to go through any ordeal for preserving his principles. The most unique idea that he led us with was that of the Satyagraha. He led many freedom movements in the most peaceful manner and was called the advocate of peace.
- lifeShaheed Diwas 2022: The Day When Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev And Rajguru Sacrificed Their Lives
- menMartyrs Day: 15 Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi, Father Of The Nation
- bollywood wardrobeGandhi Jayanti: When Aditi Rao Hydari And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Inspired Us To Wear Ethnic Khadi Wear
- lifeGandhi Jayanti 2022: Inspiring Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi That Will Empower You
- lifeMartyr's Day 2021: Read These Inspiring Quotes On 73rd Death Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi
- fashion trendsThe Modern And Reinvented Khadi Outfits For Some Fresh Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves With Her Classic Ivory Sari That Elegance Is Effortless
- fashion trendsGandhi Jayanti 2019: We Have Curated Some Unique Outfits For Khadi Inspiration
- lifeGandhi Jayanti Special: Biography, Accomplishments & Facts About The Father of The Nation
- lifeHow Mahatma Gandhi’s Picture Got Featured On India’s Currency Notes
- pulseGandhi Jayanti Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mahatma? Take This Quiz!
- lifeIndia Commemorates 77th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement