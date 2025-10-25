English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Remember Piyush Pandey’s 90s Cadbury Ad ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’? How Shimona Rashi And Arvin Tucker Stole Hearts

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

On October 24, 2025, the advertising world lost one of its most brilliant minds-Piyush Pandey. Known for turning simple ideas into unforgettable moments, he had a rare ability to make commercials feel alive and relatable. Among his iconic works, the 1994 Cadbury Dairy Milk ad, "Kuch Khaas Hai," stands out, not just for selling our favourite chocolate, but for capturing the joy of living.

Remember The 90s Cadbury Magic
Photo Credit: Instagram@goodadsmatte

The Birth of A Campaign That Redefined Joy

In the early 90s, chocolate was still largely seen as a treat for kids. Cadbury wanted to appeal to adults too, and Piyush Pandey was tasked with creating a campaign that would relate to people. The brief was simple yet ambitious: showcase real happiness in a way that people could connect with instantly.

Instead of hiring polished models or trained dancers, Pandey wanted authenticity. He believed that a natural, unrestrained energy on screen would connect more deeply than perfection ever could.

Shimona Rashi: The Face Of Pure Joy

Shimona Rashi wasn't a professional dancer or model. She was discovered in Mumbai during a series of auditions where Pandey asked candidates to simply express joy with no choreography, no scripts. Many tried, but Shimona stood out. Her energy was infectious; she danced like she was celebrating life itself.

Legend has it that on the day of the shoot at Brabourne Stadium, she performed in a single continuous take, improvising her movements as the cameras rolled. There were no rehearsals, no choreographer telling her what to do. And yet, every leap, twirl, and clap felt perfect. That moment of unfiltered joy became the heartbeat of the campaign, and Shimona instantly became a household name.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Good Ads Matter (@goodadsmatter)

Arvin Tucker: The Cricket Hero

Arvin Tucker played the cricketer who hits the winning run-the trigger for Shimona's ecstatic dance. Tucker, a newcomer to commercial advertising, was selected for his charm and ability to convey excitement naturally. His performance needed to feel real, as if the match was the most important moment of his life.

Together, Shimona and Arvin told a story in just thirty seconds-a small slice of life that millions of people could relate to. The joy wasn't staged; it was lived, and that authenticity made all the difference.

The Soundtrack of Happiness

Of course, no Cadbury ad would be complete without music. The jingle was composed by jazz legend Louis Banks, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, and brought to life with Pandey's lyrical touch. It wasn't just catchy, it perfectly captured the excitement, the victory, and the little thrill of savoring a chocolate bar. That combination of visuals, performance, and sound made the ad a cultural phenomenon.

Legacy And Cultural Impact

The 1994 Cadbury ad didn't just sell chocolate; it changed how adults perceived it. It made chocolate feel like a small indulgence, a reward for life's little wins. The ad won awards, became a part of popular memory, and even decades later, people still smile remembering Shimona's joyous dance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Case Studies | Brand Insights | Marketing Strategies (@mktg.kickstart)

In 2021, Cadbury even revisited the idea with a gender-reversed version, proving the concept's timeless appeal. But the original remains iconic, which proved that Pandey's ability to spot talent, understand human emotion, and create a story resonated across generations.

Remembering A Legend

Piyush Pandey's passing marked the end of an era, but his work continues to live on. He didn't just make ads, he created moments that felt real, moments that captured joy, laughter, and celebration in ways that people could relate to.

Remember The 90s Cadbury Magic
Photo Credit: Oneindia

Through Shimona Rashi's dance, Arvin Tucker's winning run, and a simple chocolate bar, Pandey taught us that the real taste of life lies in small, authentic moments. His legacy isn't just in advertising, it's in the memories, emotions, and joy he left behind.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 11:54 [IST]
Read more about: cadbury 90s advertisement
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out