Who Is Raj Begum? Kashmir’s First Female Voice Comes Back To Life In 'Songs of Paradise'

Having Two Pills At Once? Experts Reveal Why Mixing Medicines Together Can Put Your Life At Risk

NARI 2025 Data Reveals Safest Cities For Women, But Why Does Fear Still Shape Every Choice They Make?

Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: Did You Know 'Maalik' Actor Holds A National-Level Gold Medal In Taekwondo? Insync oi-Riny John

Rajkummar Rao has built his reputation as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Hindi cinema. From his breakthrough in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' to the National Award-winning performance in 'Shahid', and memorable roles in 'Newton', 'Trapped', and 'Stree', he has consistently surprised audiences with his depth, dedication, and chameleon-like range.

But beyond his craft on screen lies an aspect of his life that not many people are aware of. On his 41st birthday, it's worth spotlighting a side of Rajkummar that might surprise even his biggest fans.

A Lesser-Known Passion: Taekwondo Training

In media conversations, Rajkummar Rao has admitted, "Not many people know that I am a trained martial artist and I know Taekwondo." This revelation shed light on a passion that has shaped him long before his acting career took off.

He began practicing Taekwondo at an early age and continued training rigorously through his college days. His dedication paid off when he won a gold medal at the national level, an achievement that often goes unnoticed when discussing his journey into films.

Why He Kept It Under Wraps

Despite his skills, Rajkummar never positioned himself as an action star in the conventional sense. He leaned towards realism, layered characters, and emotionally driven stories. In interviews, he has mentioned that while martial arts was a formative part of his youth, he hasn't actively practiced it in recent years.

Yet, he has often expressed excitement about exploring action-driven cinema, provided the story demands it. "I would love to do a film that has scope for me to perform martial arts," he once said. This makes it clear that his approach to action would be as authentic and character-rooted as his other roles, not just spectacle for its own sake.

When He Let His Martial Arts Side Show

Fans got a small glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's martial arts side when he shared a light-hearted video from a film set. In it, he performed an impromptu mid-air kick with a football - a cheeky nod to the cult favourite Shaolin Soccer. The clip not only highlighted his agility but also revealed the playful confidence behind his training.

That fun moment aside, his first real showcase of martial arts on screen came in 'HIT: The First Case (2022)'. The action sequences carried an authenticity that made audiences curious about his physical foundation.

And in 2025, he finally went all out in his latest flick 'Maalik', an action thriller where his Taekwondo expertise became central to the role. Insiders noted that he required very little additional training, with his martial arts background giving him an edge in executing demanding stunts.

From a playful set video to full-scale action, Rajkummar has slowly been unfolding this lesser-known side of his craft, proving he's more than ready for an action-hero turn.

A Versatile Actor With More To Offer

Rajkummar Rao's filmography has proven that he thrives on variety-whether it's the horror-comedy blend of 'Stree', the survival drama 'Trapped', or the political sharpness of 'Newton'. Knowing that he has a solid martial arts foundation opens up the intriguing possibility of seeing him in more action-heavy roles in the future.

His commitment to authenticity suggests that if he does take up such projects, audiences can expect something very different from the stylised action Bollywood usually presents-something grittier, more organic, and just as believable as the characters he has been known for.

A Birthday Look Beyond The Screen

As Rajkummar Rao celebrates his birthday, fans can look back not only at his acclaimed dramatic performances but also at the action he has now embraced on screen. His Taekwondo training, once a hidden facet finally found space in projects like 'Maalik', giving audiences a taste of the discipline and agility he has nurtured for years.

With his ability to seamlessly balance layered characters and physically demanding roles, Rajkummar has widened the spectrum of what a Bollywood leading man can be. On his special day, it feels apt to celebrate not just the actor who has already proven his mettle, but also the martial artist who has begun to carve his place in action cinema.