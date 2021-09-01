World Coconut Day 2021: Date, History, Theme And Significance Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

This fruit is being grown for over 4500 years in tropical regions and has immense health benefits and culinary uses. Water, oil, meat or milk, everything can be used. To create awareness about the usage of this unique fruit, World Coconut Day is celebrated on 2 September every year.

World Coconut Day 2021: Theme

This year the pandemic has affected everyone and everything in a negative way. The World Coconut day 2021 theme is -"Building a Safe Inclusive Resilient and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond".

World Coconut Day: History And Significance

The main aim behind celebrating this day is to create awareness across the world about the importance of coconut and the health benefits attached to this tropical fruit. The day is especially marked in countries under Asian and Pacific regions by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) as they have most of the world's coconut growing production centres.

It was in 2009 when world coconut day was celebrated for the first time. APCC, which is headquartered in Jakarta Indonesia, operates under the flagship authority of the UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific). The purpose to mark this day is to highlight the policies and express the plan of action.

India is one of the topmost countries in the global list of nations with coconut productivity. With the support of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), this day is celebrated across the states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, etc.

Awareness campaigns and technical sessions are organised by experts to increase the production of the coconut and awareness regarding the usage. Farmers and businessmen attend the event with great enthusiasm and exchange ideas and concerns about coconut productions.

World Coconut Day: Coconut Benefits

Apart from production and diversity, the day also attempts to signify the important role coconut can play in the alleviation of poverty by promoting the coconut industry. World Coconut Day 2021 marks the 23rd year of the celebration.

Coconut contains several important minerals, protein and tiny amounts of B vitamins. It is high in manganese, which is extremely essential for bone health. The oil that is extracted from the coconut aids weight loss, helps to lower cholesterol, improves your brain function and also moisturises your skin. It can also kill harmful microorganisms. Further, coconut water is a refreshing drink and will help you to prevent kidney stones and protect you against diabetes. It also increases your energy levels. To know more about healthy coconut benefits and recipes, click on this article- World Coconut Day 2021: 4 Healthy Ways To Eat Coconut

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 14:27 [IST]