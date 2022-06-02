Telangana Formation Day 2022 Date, History, Significance And Facts About Telangana Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

It was the united efforts of the people and a long political battle that resulted in the formation of a separate and youngest state of India, what we today know as Telangana, which was carved out from Andhra Pradesh. For the people of Telangana, this day is reminiscent of the struggles, sacrifice, patience, and the endless movements that they were a part of. But finally, a long-cherished dream of living in an independent state came true.

Telangana originates from Trilinga Desha, which is a name given to the conglomeration of three ancient Shiva temples of Kaleshwaram, Srisailam, and Draksharamam. Another recent theory says that it was named Telugu Angana by Nizams, just to demarcate it from the Marathi speaking areas in the state. To fuel your curiosity, we have gathered interesting facts about Telangana Formation Day. Read on!

Telangana Formation Day 2022: Date

Telangana, the youngest and 29th Indian state, was created on 2 June 2014 and since then, every year on this day Telangana Formation Day is celebrated.

Telangana Formation Day 2022: History And Significance

The movement for the establishment of Telangana as a new state began in the early 1950s. Osman Ali Khan the last Nizam of Hyderabad refused to listen to repeated requests from Nehru and Sardar Patel to allow Hyderabad to be integrated into the Indian Union. In response to this, the Indian army, on 17 September 1948, laid a siege on Hyderabad and annexed it. With Nizam surrendering to the Indian army, the consolidation of Hyderabad with the Indian Union was complete.

The states reorganization committee was set up to provide recommendations for recontouring of boundaries. Although language was a common factor between the two states, the deciding committee did not agree with the merger of Telangana with Andhra. Leaders intervened at this point and the twin states merged in November 1956. Things were stable for some time until later Dr Marri Chenna Reddy, founded the Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) political party in 1969 to pioneer the movement for a separate state.

The reasons were the social unrest that was created due to the migration of residents from the coastal Andhra region. A student from Khammam, began a hunger strike forcing the authorities to implement the safeguards promised at the time of the creation of Andhra Pradesh. The movement slowly spiralled into a revolt by the citizens demanding a manifesto for a separate Telangana.

Congress committee officially proposed this on 01 July 2013. The UPA government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh passed a bill in February 2014, for the formation of a separate state of Telangana. In the General elections of April 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi won by a huge margin and formed the government with Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao swearing- in as the first chief minister of Telangana. Telangana state was formally inaugurated on 02 June 2014. As a part of the plan, ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh were included into the newly formed state of Telangana.

Telangana Formation Day 2022: Celebrations

First of all, the most important part of the event, during these celebrations is flag hoisting in all the 30 districts. Homage is paid to those Telangana movement veterans who were an indispensable part of the success story. Cultural programmes and events are held in a grand manner. APSRTC buses in Hyderabad metropolis, are decorated with flowers and festoons and thousands from Hyderabad participate in the event. The national flag is also hoisted at the official headquarters of the CM of Telangana State. This day is an announced public holiday for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This event is celebrated as Telangana formation day in New Delhi. Many political stalwarts who helped in the formation of Telangana are also honoured on this day.

Telangana Formation Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Telangana

We have curated for you some interesting facts and figures about Telangana.

1. It Is the latest addition, to the list of Indian states. It was declared as the 29th state on 02 June 2014.

3. Hyderabad is a tier-1 city that serves as a common capital for these twin states.

4. The Telangana is made of 31 districts, 21 out of which belong to Hyderabad.

5. The holy Godavari River flows through the Telangana area and is respectfully referred to as Dakshin Ganga.

6. Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad hosts Boating, and water sports this heart-shaped manmade lake of Hyderabad was constructed on a small tributary of the Musi River.

7. Telangana is that it is the 12th largest and 12th most populated state in the country (India).

8. The state boasts of a rich cultural and spiritual heritage. It was home to dynasties like the Mauryan empire, Satavahana Dynasty, Chalukya Dynasty and Kakatiya Dynasty.

10. Warangal district is well known for its 1000 pillar temple, which is also a Centre of pilgrimage.

12. Kuntala Waterfall in the Adilabad District has been recorded as the highest waterfall in the state of Telangana.

13. It has gradually grown to be a leading Centre of software and research development in the country Primary branch of Bharat Dynamics and Development Laboratory happens to be in Telangana.

14. It is a bi-lingual state wherein both Urdu and Telugu languages are widely spoken.

16. Birla Mandir and Makkah masjid exist in the same city in Telangana which promotes communal harmony. .

17. The Golconda mines whose legendary Kohi noor diamond was taken away by the British, basically belongs to Telangana. There are several such mines across this entire stretch.

18. The state tree of Telangana is the famous Jammi Chettu tree, that is known to have been worshipped by Pandavas before they defeated the Kauravas.

19. Hyderabad was the erstwhile capital of the Nizam empire, which is the reason why the state, even now, has many palaces and forts.

