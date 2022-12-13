Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Shreyas Iyer becomes highest run-scorer for India in 2022
- Travel Icaria: A Greek Island with a secret to longevity
- Technology Vivo V15 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specs, Features, Price Compared
- Finance Missed Credit Card Payment- How to Avoid Late Payment and Fees Charged on Late Payment?
- News India’s COVID-19 tally not rising due to hybrid immunisation, but don’t drop vigil says expert
- Movies Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Her Recent Bloated Tummy Appearance At An Award Function Leaves Fans Wondering
- Education JGU VC Calls for New University Visa for all G-20 Countries
- Automobiles Crazy Indian Youtuber On Kawasaki Ninja Hits 299km/h On Public Roads
A Fun Event By ITC Sunrise Spices In Jharkhand Witnesses Surge In Footfall, Women Winning Contests, And More
The festive season of the year is here and therefore, it will be fun to spice it up with fun events, games and entertainment. There is an ongoing event in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) organised by one of the biggest spice brands of India, ITC Sunrise Spices along with their campaign #SunriseSuperhitZaika, which is already witnessing a surge in footfall.
People from all age groups are chipping in, especially the ones who have an unmatched appetite for food and fun and women in particular. They were more attracted towards the game where they were sharing their own unique experiences of successful attempts and embarrassing experiences with food items prepared by them. Also, there were also participating in tasks to check their culinary skills like chopping vegetables fast and proportionately, frying snacks perfectly, and more.
While everyone wanted to try their luck in contests, kids too were not limiting themselves in this event as well. Be it guessing the food of their favourite Bollywood stars, or sharing their first memory of food, they swept many awards throughout the event, winning love and appreciation too from the public.
If you are a resident of this city, then surely you have seen these fun events. You can catch and be a part of this ongoing fun event in P&M Mall, Jamshedpur. There is no entry fee charged to attend the event. You can just walk in, play simple games and participate in the events to win exciting awards and gift hampers.
We can vouch for the fact that if you have never visited these locations before, then you are missing out on all the fun and excitement. The enthusiasm is so high that people, especially women are actually stopping by while on their way to work, trying their luck, participating in these games and winning cool freebies. Also, as per sources, canter will be spotted in Ranchi at Ratu road, Harmu, Piskamore and Ashok Nagar.
- pulseSunrise Spices That Connects 100 Years Of Rich Culinary Heritage Of Jharkhand
- nutritionThe 5 Miraculous Spices Of Bengali Cuisine
- wellness10 Herbs And Spices That May Help Reduce The Risk Of Dementia
- wellness30 Weight Loss Ingredients Straight From Your Kitchen
- wellness14 Kitchen Spices To Prevent And Manage Diabetes
- wellness22 Best Salt Substitutes To Try Out For Everyday Cooking
- wellnessWhat Is The Shelf Life Of Spices & How To Store Them?
- wellness15 Herbs and Spices In Cancer Prevention and Treatment
- nutrition15 Indian Spices And Their Amazing Health Benefits
- wellness12 Foods That Fight Halitosis (Bad Breath)
- skin careAdd Some Spice To Your Daily Skin Care Routine
- nutritionThese Are The 10 Best And Worst Condiments In Your Kitchen