Ratan Tata Pays Tribute To 26/11 Martyrs Of Mumbai Terror Attacks, Lifts Spirit Of The City
Today is the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and while families who lost their loved ones still finding it difficult to move on in their lives, tributes poured in pan India for the Bravehearts from across the world.
One of those million people were Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons who took it to Twitter to lift the spirit of Mumbai on this day. He tweeted, "A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai."
A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out. pic.twitter.com/8xghKMYG4f— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) November 26, 2019
Considered as one of the high-profile locations, Tata Group's landmark Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at the Gateway of India was also attacked and it was targeted by terrorists in a three-day onslaught that began on 26 November 2008. It was reported that from Pakistan, 10 heavily armed terrorists attacked Taj hotel, the Oberoi Trident at Nariman Point and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
This nerve-wracking incident can still send chills down your spine if you go through the stories for the survivours. While 166 people were killed, more than 300 people were injured. All were killed in the counter-terror attacks and Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death but for many scars are very much alive today.
Apart from the tweet, the 81-year-old posted a shared one post from Humans of Bombay in his Instagram story.
"I was barely 10 years old when a bullet pierced my right leg. It happened at CST station. I was with my father and brother and we had stopped for a while to use the restroom. Before we knew it, chaos had erupted all around us. My instinct told me to run and that’s when I saw the man who shot straight at me. I felt so much pain… I collapsed. The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital the next day. The doctor informed us about what took place on 26/11. I was so angry. Flashbacks of women and children dying at the station came back to me. But the clearest memory I had was of his face. I spent 1.5 months in the hospital being operated for the wound, but I couldn’t get his face out of my mind. As soon as I was better, I moved back to my village with my family. My father was contacted by the police to testify in court. We had to identify the attacker since we were some of the only survivors. I wasn’t scared, I wanted him to be punished. Our extended family stopped talking to us after this decision… they thought they would be attacked by terrorists because we were testifying. I walked to court in crutches. Out of the four men presented to me, I immediately recognised Ajmal Kasab. My heart was filled with anger. I wanted justice right there. That’s also when I made the decision to become an IPS officer. I thought I was being brave, but after this everyone disassociated from us. My father’s dry fruit shop shut down because no one wanted to do business with him. Our landlords hiked the rent because they think we’ve made money out of the publicity. The State Government’s promise of a flat is still unfulfilled. But we’re not giving up because we did what we had to for the country. Even though Ajmal Kasab is no more, my anger will only fully subside once I become an IAS officer and fight all this injustice. ‘Till date, I can’t enjoy Diwali or celebrate India’s win in Cricket because the sound of fireworks traumatizes me -- I know I’m not getting all these years back, but there will be an answer someday. They will face the consequence of raising a finger towards India… I will make sure of it.” #superhumansofbombay
