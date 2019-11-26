Ratan Tata Pays Tribute To 26/11 Martyrs Of Mumbai Terror Attacks, Lifts Spirit Of The City Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

Today is the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and while families who lost their loved ones still finding it difficult to move on in their lives, tributes poured in pan India for the Bravehearts from across the world.

One of those million people were Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons who took it to Twitter to lift the spirit of Mumbai on this day. He tweeted, "A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai."

Considered as one of the high-profile locations, Tata Group's landmark Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at the Gateway of India was also attacked and it was targeted by terrorists in a three-day onslaught that began on 26 November 2008. It was reported that from Pakistan, 10 heavily armed terrorists attacked Taj hotel, the Oberoi Trident at Nariman Point and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

This nerve-wracking incident can still send chills down your spine if you go through the stories for the survivours. While 166 people were killed, more than 300 people were injured. All were killed in the counter-terror attacks and Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death but for many scars are very much alive today.

Apart from the tweet, the 81-year-old posted a shared one post from Humans of Bombay in his Instagram story.