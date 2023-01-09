Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Interesting Facts, Government of India's Initiatives For Overseas Indians Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

The greatest Pravasi or an NRI ever, from India, was Mahatma Gandhi, whose return to his homeland from South Africa on 9 January 1915, is chosen to be celebrated as Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas or NRI Day. Mahatma Gandhi was the major force behind the national freedom movement whose inspiring presence opened the gates to Indian freedom from British colonisation. He set a precedence through his ideals of peace and nonviolence, proving that a person can achieve anything provided his goals are clear and steadfast.

Our country was elevated to a much higher status, internationally, as he stood as a symbol of development that India had hitherto experienced. NRIs with their global business exposure are capable of weaving brilliant developmental strategies and using the wealth of their ideas and experience to contribute to the developmental process of their motherland i.e., India.

The theme for the NRI day for the year 2023 is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal" and the convention for PBD will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Interesting Facts

1. It is an avenue for the NRIs to vent out their feelings and perceptions about India.

2. The chief objective of this day is to connect all the NRIs with the younger generation.

3. Although it was introduced in 2003, it was revised in 2015 wherein it was decided to celebrate this day once in two years. Now the trend has drifted back to celebrating the NRI day every year with a theme. PBD Conventions are held once in two years.

4. PBD 2021 has celebrated the theme of "Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat" and created awareness around it.

5. On the NRI day, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is given away to the best NRIs of the year who have contributed significantly to promoting India's image abroad and addressing its concerns to the extent possible.

6. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held in New Delhi in 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2014.

7. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is held in India in New Delhi whereas the Regional Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is organized outside India. This is for those expatriates who are unable to attend it in Delhi from the USA.

8. Usually, the main host of PBD is a foreigner.

9. PBD is under the supervision of the Central Government with a special theme.

10. The main objective of PBD is to connect Indian expatriates.

Government of India's Initiatives For Overseas Indians

a. Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY): This is dedicated to promoting the skill development of emigrant Indian workers.

b. Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC): 100 scholarships per year are awarded to Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) students for undergraduate courses.

c. Know India Program (KIP): It is an effort to familiarise Indian-origin youth (18-30 years) with their Indian roots and modern India.

d. E-migrate system: It is a foreign employers database that works for the welfare of emigrants and fights for them against exploitation.

e. VAJRA (Visiting Advanced Joint Research Faculty) scheme: It is a rotation program wherein top NRI scientists, engineers, doctors, managers and professionals serve Indian public sector organizations and offer their expertise and unique perspectives for a brief period.