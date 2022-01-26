ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Padma Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List Of Recipients Of The Prestigious Government Honour

    By

    President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards in 2022 on January 25, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day of India. The list of the Government of India awards comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Also, 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

    Here is the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2022.

    Padma Vibhushan (4)

    Ms. Prabha Atre - Art Maharashtra
    Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
    General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) -Civil Service Uttarakhand
    Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh.

    Padma Bhushan (17)

    Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir
    Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal
    Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab
    Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal 9 Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra
    Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana
    Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary
    Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan
    Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh
    Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan
    Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry USA
    Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry USA
    Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra
    Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico
    Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha
    Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat
    Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh.

    Padma Shri (107)

    Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal
    Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
    Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana
    Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland
    Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh
    Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka
    Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
    Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
    Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha
    Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal
    Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand
    Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
    Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra
    Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
    Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha
    Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu
    Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim
    Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland
    Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar
    Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra
    Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana
    Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam
    Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala
    Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu
    Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K
    Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh
    Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine United Kingdom
    Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha
    Dr. Lata Desai Medicine Gujarat
    Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat
    Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand
    Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur
    Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur
    Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha
    Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat
    Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat
    Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh
    Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra
    Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan
    Shri Dhaneswar Engti Literature and Education Assam
    Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana
    Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
    Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand
    Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
    Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha
    Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
    Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan
    Ms. Sosamma Type Others - Animal Husbandry Kerala
    Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
    Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu
    Ms. Tara Jauhar Literature and Education Delhi
    Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand
    Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka
    Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Literature and Education Ireland
    Shri P Narayana Kurup Literature and Education Kerala
    Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan
    Shri Moti Lal Madan Science and Engineering Haryana
    Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh
    Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh
    Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana
    Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi
    Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry
    Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu
    Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Others - Grassroots Innovation Karnataka
    Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture Karnataka
    Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh
    Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu
    Shri V L Nghaka Literature and Education Mizoram
    Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra
    Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh
    Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand
    Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala
    Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Science and Engineering Maharashtra
    Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh
    Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana
    Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh
    Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat
    Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana
    Guru Tulku Rinpoche Others - Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh
    Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa
    Shri Vidyanand Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
    Shri Kali Pada Saren Literature and Education West Bengal
    Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu
    Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
    Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi
    Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan
    Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education J&K
    Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Literature and Education Russia
    Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka
    Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal
    Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur
    Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab
    Shri Seth Pal Singh Others - Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
    Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
    Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab
    Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra
    Shri Sivananda Others - Yoga Uttar Pradesh
    Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
    Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh
    Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Others - Spiritualism Goa
    Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra
    Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana
    Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh
    Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh
    Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh
    Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal
    Vyas Science and Engineering Gujarat
    Ms. Badaplin War Literature and Education Meghalaya.

    Congratulations to all the winners of the Padma Awards 2022.

    Comments

    More 73RD REPUBLIC DAY News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close