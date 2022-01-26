Just In
Padma Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List Of Recipients Of The Prestigious Government Honour
President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards in 2022 on January 25, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day of India. The list of the Government of India awards comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Also, 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.
Here is the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2022.
Padma Vibhushan (4)
Ms. Prabha Atre - Art Maharashtra
Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) -Civil Service Uttarakhand
Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh.
Padma Bhushan (17)
Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir
Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal
Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab
Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal 9 Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra
Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana
Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary
Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan
Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan
Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry USA
Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry USA
Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra
Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico
Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha
Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat
Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh.
Padma Shri (107)
Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal
Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana
Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland
Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka
Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha
Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal
Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand
Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha
Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu
Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim
Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland
Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar
Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra
Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana
Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam
Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala
Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu
Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K
Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh
Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine United Kingdom
Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha
Dr. Lata Desai Medicine Gujarat
Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat
Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand
Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur
Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur
Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha
Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat
Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat
Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh
Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan
Shri Dhaneswar Engti Literature and Education Assam
Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana
Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand
Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha
Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan
Ms. Sosamma Type Others - Animal Husbandry Kerala
Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu
Ms. Tara Jauhar Literature and Education Delhi
Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand
Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka
Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Literature and Education Ireland
Shri P Narayana Kurup Literature and Education Kerala
Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan
Shri Moti Lal Madan Science and Engineering Haryana
Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh
Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana
Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi
Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry
Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu
Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Others - Grassroots Innovation Karnataka
Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture Karnataka
Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh
Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu
Shri V L Nghaka Literature and Education Mizoram
Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra
Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh
Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand
Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala
Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Science and Engineering Maharashtra
Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana
Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh
Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat
Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana
Guru Tulku Rinpoche Others - Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh
Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa
Shri Vidyanand Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
Shri Kali Pada Saren Literature and Education West Bengal
Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu
Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan
Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education J&K
Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Literature and Education Russia
Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka
Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal
Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur
Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab
Shri Seth Pal Singh Others - Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab
Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Sivananda Others - Yoga Uttar Pradesh
Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Others - Spiritualism Goa
Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana
Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh
Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh
Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal
Vyas Science and Engineering Gujarat
Ms. Badaplin War Literature and Education Meghalaya.
Congratulations to all the winners of the Padma Awards 2022.
