New Year 2023: Silent Disco Is Perfect For Those Who Enjoy Parties But Hate Loud Noises
New Year is around the corner, so are the parties. But for someone who hates loud music, new year parties are a far-fetched dream. But not when there is silent disco!
As the name suggests, a silent disco is an event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones. Instead of using speakers, music is broadcast via radio transmitters, which are picked up by wireless headphone receivers worn by participants.
If you cannot find places that have silent discos - don't let that stop you! Have a silent disco at your place and call your friends!
What Is Silent Disco?
In the early 1990s, eco-activists used headphones at outdoor parties to minimize noise pollution and disturbance to the local wildlife. Silent disco headphones are the latest trend hitting the party scene.
Prior to 2005, silent discos had only one channel through which music could be listened to. The technology progressed over time to the point where two channels were available, and later technology enabled three separate DJs to broadcast simultaneously on a third channel.
"Silent disco" has been in existence since at least 2005, when the Bonnaroo Music Festival advertised such a concert.
Silent discos were first referenced in the 1969 Finnish sci-fi film Ruusujen Aika (A Time of Roses), in which people wore headphones and danced silently. In the early 1990s, the concept was revived.
It is not uncommon to find silent discos at music festivals, since they allow the dancing to continue beyond curfews. The concept of silent discos is not uncommon outside of the country, and is usually associated with party destinations such as Goa.
Can I Have A Silent Disco At My Place?
Yes! You can invite your friends anywhere to attend your wonderful event with just a pair of headphones. In the end, everyone will enjoy dancing with wireless headphones to keep everyone in motion without disturbing anyone else.
You will need a pair of multi-channel headphones, which are capable of playing two or more channels of music at the same time - which you can always rent out!
A single google search will show you a list of places that offer the silent disco feature! Have a silently loud New Year!
