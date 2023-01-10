National Hindi Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts About The Hindi Language Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Hindi is one of the official languages of India. Even though the roots of this language exist in North India, it is spoken and understood across the subcontinent, sometimes as a mother tongue, and other times as a second or third language. This language has a strong influence from the Sanskrit language and is written in the Devanagari script. Also, it has a special relationship with the Urdu language.

According to World data info, Hindi is spoken in 7 more countries as a mother tongue by a part of the population. With a share of around 44%, it is most widespread among the Fijis. A total of about 572.0 m people worldwide speak Hindi as their mother tongue.

Annually, 10 January is observed as World Hindi Day or World Hindi Diwas. It is celebrated with the intention of creating awareness about the importance and necessity of the Hindi language. Let us know more about this day.

Hindi Diwas 2022: History

Annually, 14 September is observed as World Hindi Day or World Hindi Diwas. It is celebrated with the intention of creating awareness about the importance and necessity of the Hindi language. Hindi is gradually losing its identity and a lot has to be done to preserve this language by the Government and also as citizens of this country. Many original Hindi words are being replaced with English words colloquially as more people know English and not Hindi language. On Hindi Diwas, we should turn on our awareness, especially by reading Hindi blogs, Hindi newspapers and magazines. Encourage young children to learn to acquire proficiency so that they know how to read, write, or speak.

Statistics say that Hindi is spoken only by 1 percent of the population in the world and the rest of them speak other languages apart from Hindi.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 10 January the objective of which is to spread Hindi awareness all over the world and give it due importance as an international language. The World Hindi Conference is where Hindi scholars and language lovers from all over the world gather.

Hindi newspapers and magazines are published abroad for Hindi speakers to stay in touch with their language and their culture. We see, in different countries, the world over, Hindi magazines being published and read with keen awareness. Examples include Bharat Darshan from New Zealand, Saraswati Patra from Canada, otherwise published by American Indians Expression from the United Arab Emirates etc. Let us now focus on some interesting facts about the Hindi Diwas that add a sparkle of inspiration to studying the language.

National Hindi Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts

About 78% of Indians speak and understand the Hindi language.

The chronological history of Hindi was first time recorded by a French writer "Grasim the Taisi".

In 1977, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first External Affairs Minister of India, addressed the United Nations General Assembly in chaste Hindi language.

"Namaste" is the most commonly used Hindi word.

The very first web Hindi Portal was launched in 2000, on the internet to mark the existence of the Hindi language.

We can see there is a growing number of readers that read Hindi content on the Internet now compared to the last few years.

Out of the 7 languages that are used to create a web address URL, the Hindi language is one of them.

Gandhiji, for the first time, In 1918, proposed that it should be accorded the position of a national language. Gandhiji recognised it as the language that the public speaks.

Hindi was recognised as an official language, on 26 January 1950, as per Article 343 of the Constitution.

Every year Rajbhasha or Hindi week is celebrated for the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Competitions are conducted in schools and offices. The basic objective of this week is to develop the Hindi language as a language at all times, not just on Hindi day.

People are made aware of the benefits of the development and use of the Hindi language through the use of essays and other activities.

In order to inspire people to learn Hindi, Bhasha Samman Award is given annually to a special personality of the country who has made a mark in the field of Hindi literature and development activities with respect to the Hindi language.

The Hindi language is used and taught as a main subject in many universities and after the languages English and Chinese. It is the third most popular and spoken language in the world.

Etymologically, the word Hindi is derived from the Persian word 'Hind' which means 'the country of the Indus River'.

Hindi speakers exist in over 150 countries of the world.

World Hindi Secretariat is situated in Moka village of Mauritius. It has been functioning since 11th February 2008.

There are about 56 crore people in India whose main or second language is Hindi.

Google has played a colossal role in the upliftment of Hindi as it encourages the usage of regional languages in huge proportions.