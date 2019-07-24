National Cousin's Day 2019: History, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

National Cousin's Day is celebrated on the 24th of July every year to recognize lifelong relationships- to unite families and relatives and strengthen the family and recall the significance of family bonding in our lives. Well, Indian families are large, probably too large at times and you might end up having endless cousins.

For people who are not very clear about the term 'cousin', it is referred to a person in one's wider extended family, to whom one is not closely related. Cousins are no less than siblings and probably they are the best ones with whom we share our deepest secrets and dreams.

Types Of Cousins You Will Come Across In Your Family

First, second or third cousins are cousins who are from the same generation. For example, your uncle and aunt's children will be your first cousins. The children of first cousins will be your second cousins, and the children of second cousins will be your third cousins.

History Of Cousin's Day

The origin of cousin's day remains unknown till today. While there are many theories behind how Cousin's day was started, some believe that it was started by cousins who decided to revive their bond and friendship on that day. Others claim that it was started by greeting card companies as a marketing trick to sell more cards.

How Is Cousin's Day Celebrated?

There are no official celebrations for cousin's day and neither marching bands or parades are organised to commemorate this day. However, one can celebrate cousin's day by sending them a card,calling them over telephone, or inviting them to a lunch or dinner to wish and show them how much we love and care for them. It is probably best if you live close to your cousins, you can probably gather them and take a selfie as well.

Famous Cousins And Their Relationships

1. Whitney Thore And Nathan

Whitney Thore, the actor who starred in My Big Fat Fabulous Life was dating a distant cousin.

2. H.G Wells and Isobel Mary

H.G Wells, a prolific writer from London married his first cousin Isobel Mary in the year 1981.

3. Saddam Hussein And Sajida Talfah

Saddam Hussein, the former president of Iraq was married to his first cousin Sajida Talfah in the year 1963.

4. Charles Darwin and Emma Wedgwood

Charles Darwin, an English naturalist, geologist and biologist married his first cousin Emma Wedgwood in the year 1839. The couple had 10 children together.

"Say Cheese" with your cousins today while taking pictures.

Wishing all of you a very Happy Cousin's Day!