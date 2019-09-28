ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Biscotti Day: What Are Biscotti & Where Did They Originate?

    By

    National Biscotti Day is celebrated on 29 September every year. It is a day to celebrate biscotti, a type of almond biscuit that pairs wonderfully with coffee, wine, tea, milk, etc.

    Biscotti, also known as cantucci, are almond biscuits that originated in the city of Prato, Italy. They are oblong-shaped, baked twice to get a dry crunchy texture and traditionally served with Vin Santo, a sweet white dessert wine.

    History Of Biscotti Day

    The first biscotti, often referred to as Biscotti di Prato, was created in the 14th century in the city of Prato and were made from almonds.

    When biscotti were baked twice, there was no moisture and they were hard and sturdy, and most importantly resistant to mould. This made biscotti the ideal food to store.

    These cookies soon became a favourite for sailors including Christopher Columbus. And soon, biscotti continued to flourish in Italy, with various regions creating their own specialities made from local ingredients. Since then, biscotti have been a part of the Italian diet, eventually spread across the world and were sold in coffee shops.

    9 Irrational Thoughts You Need To Get Rid Of Immediately

    How To Make Biscotti

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup raw almonds
    • 1½ tsp baking powder
    • 2¼ cups flour
    • ½ tsp salt
    • ½ cup sugar
    • ¾ cup brown sugar
    • 3 eggs
    • ½ cup olive oil

    Method:

    • Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
    • Spread almonds on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 12-15 minutes.
    • In a bowl mix flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.
    • In another bowl whisk eggs and add olive oil.
    • After the almonds are toasted, chop them up.
    • Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and stir it evenly. Add the chopped almonds to it.
    • Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
    • Use a spoon to scoop the dough and place it on the parchment paper. Keep adding scoops of dough on the parchment paper.
    • Bake for 30 minutes until they are golden brown colour and firm.
    • Allow them cool for about 10 minutes and again put them in the oven for about 15-20 minutes.
    • Take them out and allow to cool.
    • Serve them with Vin Santo.

    Loneliness: 11 Tips That Will Help You Overcome It

    More ITALY News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue