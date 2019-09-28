National Biscotti Day: What Are Biscotti & Where Did They Originate? Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

National Biscotti Day is celebrated on 29 September every year. It is a day to celebrate biscotti, a type of almond biscuit that pairs wonderfully with coffee, wine, tea, milk, etc.

Biscotti, also known as cantucci, are almond biscuits that originated in the city of Prato, Italy. They are oblong-shaped, baked twice to get a dry crunchy texture and traditionally served with Vin Santo, a sweet white dessert wine.

History Of Biscotti Day

The first biscotti, often referred to as Biscotti di Prato, was created in the 14th century in the city of Prato and were made from almonds.

When biscotti were baked twice, there was no moisture and they were hard and sturdy, and most importantly resistant to mould. This made biscotti the ideal food to store.

These cookies soon became a favourite for sailors including Christopher Columbus. And soon, biscotti continued to flourish in Italy, with various regions creating their own specialities made from local ingredients. Since then, biscotti have been a part of the Italian diet, eventually spread across the world and were sold in coffee shops.

9 Irrational Thoughts You Need To Get Rid Of Immediately

How To Make Biscotti

Ingredients:

1 cup raw almonds

1½ tsp baking powder

2¼ cups flour

½ tsp salt

½ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

3 eggs

½ cup olive oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spread almonds on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 12-15 minutes.

In a bowl mix flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.

In another bowl whisk eggs and add olive oil.

After the almonds are toasted, chop them up.

Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and stir it evenly. Add the chopped almonds to it.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Use a spoon to scoop the dough and place it on the parchment paper. Keep adding scoops of dough on the parchment paper.

Bake for 30 minutes until they are golden brown colour and firm.

Allow them cool for about 10 minutes and again put them in the oven for about 15-20 minutes.

Take them out and allow to cool.

Serve them with Vin Santo.

Loneliness: 11 Tips That Will Help You Overcome It