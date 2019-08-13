ENGLISH

    Drug Users Regret Posting On Social Media While They Are High, Says Study

    By

    According to a study, it is common among drug users to post on social media while they are high on drugs and regret it later. The study was published in the journal Substance Abuse [1] .

    The study indicated the potential social risks associated with substance abuse. The study's lead author Joseph Palamar said, "Risky social media posts, including those showing people high on drugs, have the potential to cause embarrassment, stress and conflict for users and those in their social networks".

    He added that, "It can also have adverse implications for one's career, since the majority of employers now use social media platforms to screen job candidates and may search for evidence of substance use".

    The study was conducted on 872 adults entering electronic dance music parties in New York City who reported current or previous drug use.

    The researchers estimate that about 34.3 % of adults posted on social media while they were high, with 21.4% regretting it. More than 55.9% had texted or called someone while high, with 30.5 % regretting sending a text or calling. And nearly 47.6% had been in a photo while high, with 32.7% regretting it later.

    Females and young adults aged 18 to 24 were particularly at an increased risk for posting on social media sites as well as texting or calling when high. The participants who identified as neither heterosexual, gay, nor bisexual were also at an elevated risk of posting on social media while high.

    Current marijuana users were at a highest risk compared to other drug users, followed by current cocaine users.

    View Article References
    [1] Palamar, J. J., Le, A., & Acosta, P. (2019). Posting, texting, and related social risk behavior while high.Substance abuse, 1-9.

    Read more about: drug addicts social media texting
    Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
