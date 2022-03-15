Happy World Sleep Day 2022: Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images and Wishes Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

In the month of March, the second Friday marks a very special day and is probably one of the amazing days in the whole year, i.e, World Sleep Day. This annual event and the fun-filled day will be celebrated on 18 March. Sleep is the foundation of good human health and therefore, it needs all the attention.

It is on this day, that people remind and motivate each other to get back to their beds and have a comfy, healthy sleep and also address important issues related to sleep and create awareness around sleep health and insomnia. For World Sleep Day 2022, the theme and slogan is Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World.

Let us share quirky greetings, FB messages, images, wishes, status, SMS and Whatsapp texts related to World Sleep Day and motivate your loved ones!

Happy World Sleep Day 2022 Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images

Give yourself the liberty to sleep without feeling guilty about it. Wishing a very Happy World Sleep Day!

What can be better than a nice and healthy sleep? Happy World Sleep Day!

Let us remind ourselves about the benefits of good and healthy sleep. Sending warm wishes on World Sleep Day!

On the fun-filled occasion of World Sleep Day, let us sleep a bit extra to comfort our mind and body.

Sleeping is a blessing and therefore, don't miss this opportunity to enhance your good health on World Sleep Day!

Let us motivate ourselves to sleep well and say hello to a healthy life. Happy World Sleep Day!

People with insomnia know the value of sound sleep, so never take sleep for granted. Happy World Sleep Day to you!

Sleep is the food for the mind and body, and it keeps us active throughout the day. Wishing everyone World Sleep Day!

Sleep on time and wake up early. Change small habits and create bring a difference in your life. Happy World Sleep Day!

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book." Happy World Sleep Day!

Sleep is the best meditation for your mind, body and soul. Happy World Sleep Day!

World Sleep Day 2022 Slogans

Sleep Your Way To Great Health

Sleeping Doesn't Mean Wasting Time

Sleep To Live

Sleep Is The Best Medicine For Everyone

Sleep Is The Most Amazing And Precious Thing

Sleep To Stay Healthy And Happy

Nothing Compensates For A Good Comfy Sleep

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:00 [IST]