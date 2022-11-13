Happy Children's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Posters, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp status Pulse oi-Pundreeka Valli

Children's day is approaching and it is time for the children and parents to wake up from the last year's weary slumber and get ready to celebrate their proud moments. Like every year, this year too, Children's Day will be celebrated on 14 November 2022, which also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Children can be a source of pleasure or pain depending on the kind of attitude we (adults) have towards them. The life lessons that we learn from them are much deeper than the ones we teach them. With little love and patience, they can bloom into the most fragrant flowers ever known. This again relies on how we brought them up or how we introduced the world to them.

Sometimes our little dynamites, if they are properly timed, may blow the entire region to smithereens or fizzle out right at the time you least expected. This indicates the degree of concern and care, we show them right from their infancy.

Just like adults, they too need love, a willing listening ear, attention and emotional security. Until you experience the joy of giving birth to a child, you will only have a logical understanding or things. It is only when you give birth to one, that you truly grasp what they mean to you.

We deposit a bank of memories in them on an everyday basis which they cherish dearly for life. Your kids are the only ones to forgive you for your wrong moves as parents and still look up to you for advice.

On Children's Day 2022, we have curated beautiful, heartwarming and inspiring messages, wishes, quotes, images, posters, and Facebook and WhatsApp status for you, so that you can share them with your loved ones and bring a smile to their faces.

Children's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages

It is good if you should do what you love. It is even better if you love what you do, I wish you success in whatever you do or love to do. Wish you a lovely Children's Day!

Whatever you would become, remember that you are an inspiration to some that choose to follow your footsteps. A warm and friendly Children's Day!

Here is our promise of undying support and we wish you to grow beyond boundaries and limits this Children's Day.

Between success and satisfaction, choose the latter. Success may point at prosperity but not at peace. Wish you all both satisfaction and success on this Children's Day.

Do not wait for anyone's approval. Approve yourself and forge ahead in life. Wishing you the luck and pluck required for it on this Children's Day.

Do not walk in someone else's shoes. You have a fantastic pair of shoes that God has gifted you with, enjoy the journey. Wishing you all the best on Children's Day.

You were sent from God to open my eyes to a new world and facts that I was not aware of. Thanks for being a part of my life. Wishing you a happy and joyful Children's Day.

Children's Day 2022: Quotes

'It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.' - Frederick Douglass

'Children need models rather than critics.' Joseph Joubert

'Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.' James Baldwin

'You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance.' - Franklin P. Jones

'Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.' - John F. Kennedy

'A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on.' - Carl Sandburg

'Children seldom misquote. In fact, they usually repeat word for word what you shouldn't have said.'

'Children are a great comfort to us in our old age, and they help us reach it faster too.'

'Children are not things to be moulded, but are people to be unfolded.' - Jess Lair

'The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.' - Billy Graham

'Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.' - Margaret Mead

'Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.' Henry Ward Beecher

Your children make it impossible to regret your past. They're its finest fruits. Sometimes the only ones. -Anna Quindlen

'Children are not only innocent and curious but also optimistic and joyful and essentially happy. They are, in short, everything adults wish they could be.'- Carolyn Haywood

Let your personality flow as unending streams in the direction your will and inclination take them.

'A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.' '- Paulo Coelho

A spirited, unruly student is preferable. It's much easier to direct passion than to try and inspire it.' '- Joan Desmond

'If we want our children to move mountains, we first have to let them get out of their chairs.' '- Nicolette Sowder

When we give children advice or instant solutions, we deprive them of the experience that comes from wrestling with their own problems.' '- Adele Faber

'Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best.' '- Bob Talbert

'If the child is not learning the way you are teaching, then you must teach in the way the child learns' '- Rita Dunn

'Do not educate your child to be rich. Educate him to be happy, so that when he grows up he knows the value of things, not the price.' '- Unknown

'Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.' '- Picasso

'It is not attention that the child is seeking, but love.' '- Sigmund Freud

'Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs since the payment is pure love.' '- Mildred B. Vermont

'When one teaches, two learn.' '- Robert Heinlein