Gandhi Jayanti Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mahatma? Take This Quiz

Gandhi Jayanti Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mahatma?

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birthday of India's Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi came to be called so because of his immense contribution in the freedom struggle against the British Raj in India.

'Mahatma' means 'The Great Soul', and Gandhi earned it through his work as a freedom fighter and reformer. A lawyer by profession before he became a part of the freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi's ideas of non-violence and Satyagraha resonate among world leaders to this day.

Most Indians have studied Gandhi in school and some have done research on him, his movements and his books for higher studies. But sometimes we don't know the simplest thing about an important personality. Take a look at our Gandhi Jayanti quiz and test your knowledge about Mahatma Gandhi. Type in your answers to the Gandhi Jayanti Quiz in the comments box below!

1. Which of these books did Mohandas Gandhi author?

A. The Discovery of India

B. The Story of My Experiments with Truth

C. Two States

D. The Good Earth.

2. Which was the first movement of Mahatma Gandhi in India?

A. Champaran Satyagraha

B. Bardoli Satyagraha

C. Dandi March

D. Kheda Satyagraha.

3. Where is Sabarmati Ashram located?

A. Rajkot

B. Ahmedabad

C. Pathankot

D. Baroda.

4. Which of the following slogans is associated with the name of Gandhiji?

A. Do or Die

B. Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azaadi dunga

C. Swaraj is my birth-right

D. Jai Hind.

5. When is the International Day of Non-Violence?

A. 14th August

B. 16th May

C. 8th October

D. 2nd October.

6. At which place was Mahatma Gandhi born?

A. Porbandar

B. Ahmedabad

C. Rajkot

D. Jamnagar.

7. As per Mahatma Gandhi, what is the meaning of 'Swaraj'?

A. Freedom for the country

B. Freedom for the meanest of the countrymen

C. Self Government

D. Complete Independence.

8. The book 'The Satyagrah' was originally written in...

A. English

B. Hindi

C. Gujarati

D. Bengali.

9. Which leader last met Mahatma Gandhi before he was shot dead on January 30, 1948?

A. Vallabhbhai Patel

B. Sarojini Naidu

C. Jawaharlal Nehru

D. Vinoba Bhave.

Graphics and Quiz by Kshitij Sharma.