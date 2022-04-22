Earth Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Simply taking care of our home is not enough and we need to shift our focus on the environment around us simply for the sake of humanity, take action and create awareness across the globe to encourage a more sustainable form of living.

An increase in the carbon footprint in the form of deforestation, pollution flood, drought, and so much more has raised a global crisis and now it requires our full attention. Therefore, since 22 April 1970, World Earth Day is celebrated. This includes a wide array of events coordinated across the world by EarthDay.org (formerly Earth Day Network), which involves 193 countries.

It was in 1970 when US Senator Gerald Nelson announced a nationwide public demonstration on the environment and many big scientists began to express their concern about the deteriorating condition of the Earth. Apart from that many schools and colleges in America took part in this nationwide mass movement. Nelson's efforts paid off and World Earth Day began on April 22, 1970.

Earth Day 2022: Theme

The Earth Day 2022 theme is "Invest in our Planet" and this features five primary programs: The Great Global Cleanup, Sustainable Fashion, Climate and Environmental Literacy, Canopy Project, Food and Environment, and the Global Earth Challenge. Therefore, the prime focus is to protect and preserve our health, families and also livelihood.

Earth Day 2022: History And Significance

Earlier, Earth Day was celebrated all over the world on two days in a year (21 March and 22 April). When Earth Day was celebrated for the first time in 1970, since then this day was zeroed in to celebrate this event. The purpose of this day is to make people aware of environmental protection. This is the reason that this effort was also appreciated by the United Nations and in 2009, Earth Day also got the support of the United Nations.

Apart from that this day is also celebrated in the US as Tree Day. In view of the increasing global warming and to protect the environment, people are encouraged to plant trees on this day.

We all know that solving an environmental crisis is not possible single-handedly and it is a team effort.

Therefore, we all need to unite for the sake of our planet's health. So, we all can do our bit and take a small step simply by planting a tree, avoiding the use of plastic, keeping our surroundings clean, following a sustainable diet, not wasting electricity, taking up plogging and so much more.