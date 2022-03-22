Bihar Diwas 2022: Date, History And Significance Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Every year, Bihar Diwas is celebrated to mark the foundation day of the east Indian state of Bihar. In 1912, on this day, Bihar was carved out from the Bengal Presidency of British India. The day is observed as a public holiday in this state and is celebrated on 22 March.

The celebration of Bihar Diwas officially began in 2011 and since then people celebrate this day with full enthusiasm and fervour. Cultural programs and feasts are organised to mark this day. Scroll down the article to know more about the date, history and significance related to this day.

Bihar Divas: History And Significance

In the Early Vedic period (beginning with the entrance of the Vedic religion into South Asia about 1500 BCE), numerous kingdoms were once part of Bihar. Some also claim that the oldest standing temple which dates back to 625 CE is still standing in Bihar's Mundeswari.

In the 6th century BCE, in Magadha, the Buddha developed his religion. Also, Mahavira was born at Vaishali and promoted the idea of Jainism.

If one turns the pages of history, one can understand how significant was this region for people from the Buddhist community. It was emperor Ashoka who built several stupas and pillars as a tribute to Buddha.

The Four-headed lion which was once erected atop an Ashokan Pillar that once stood in Bihar is now the National symbol that adorns Indian currency.

Schools and government offices remain closed on this day. Be it a city, town or village, people participate in large numbers to celebrate this day in a grand manner. In educational institutions, eminent personalities and local people participate to celebrate the grand history and culture of the state.

Bihar Utsav is organised which is a fortnight-long cultural festival and proudly showcases the heritage, art forms, cultures from Bihar in Delhi Haat in Delhi.

In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said, 'Happy Bihar Diwas to all the brothers and sisters of Bihar. I wish that this state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, continues to set new records of development.'

बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:35 [IST]