Bhai Dooj 2019: Five Cool Gifts For Your Brother That He Will Surely Like Pulse oi-Devika Tripathi

It is always easier buying gifts for women than men, isn't that what we all think when we are planning on buying a gift for men. And if that special men happens to be our brother, purchasing a gift can be even tougher because brothers can be easily dismissive about the gifts that we choose. However, on the positive note and the one advantage we have is that we usually know about the likes and dislikes of our brothers. So, the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj is around the corner, and if you are confused about what to buy for your brother and need some suggestion, we have five cool and awesome gift ideas for your brother. So, depending on his preferences, here are the gifts, which we are pretty sure you all would approve of.

A Diary And Stationery Set

There is nothing that would make your brother happier than a practical gift. If your brother is into writing or is a working professional (which would be a yes in most of the cases) then a stationery set and a personalised diary or a diary with a thoughtful note is an ideal gift for him. It will be useful for him and make for a safe present too. Also, you can add a wallet, keychain, luggage tag, and other such small items too in your diary and stationery set.

A Couple Of Game DVDs

If your brother is a gamer and spends large chunk of time playing playstation or Xbox games, tell him it is bad for eyes when mother is around but then secretly gift him a collection of his favourite games dvd. You would surely know about his favourite games or the type of games he plays, so depending on that you can buy game dvds for him. In exchange, you can ask him to let you play too.

A Classy Backpack

Is your brother a traveller or is he going to join a university soon? If your answer is a yes, gift your brother a classy backpack instead of those cool, quirky backpack. A classy brown or black backpack with no stickers here and there will make him look a class apart. Additionally, you can also give him a wallet or travel essential kit with a sophisticated backpack.

A Shaving Or Grooming Set

A shaving and grooming set is a timeless gift and if you are puzzled about what to gift your brother, this is the perfect gift because your brother would obviously need a beauty set. A shaving set with lotions, a brush, and cream is awesome but you can add more elements in it such as a beard wax, cologne, face wash, eye cream, and a hair product like a texture clay.

A Delightful Food Box

Your brother loves food more than football or foosball, well then get him food. Yes, get a gift box and fill it with products including coffee powder pack, chocolate chip biscuits, chocolates, crisps, jams, and more, depending on what your brother likes. Also, if you are living away from your brother, you can get gourmet food boxes delivered right at his doorsteps. These online food boxes are pretty amazing with high quality products, so you can try it.

So, what sort of a gift will you get for your brother from the list this bhai dooj? Let us know in the comment section and if you have some suggestions do tell us that too.