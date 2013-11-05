Bhai Dooj 2019: How To Decorate Puja Thali On This Auspicious Day Decor oi-Denise Baptiste

One of the most important festivals, which fall every year on the fifth and last day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj. This is a festival which is primarily celebrated in the Northern parts of India in a very grand and special way. It is during this festival where you see sisters and brothers performing the Bhai Dooj puja together. Being an important puja, one of the main things which are needed to perform the puja is the use of a thali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 29 October, Friday.

The Bhai Dooj puja is an auspicious one since it is a ceremony where the sisters express their love for their brothers by putting a tilak or a vermilion mark on the forehead of their brothers. They perform aarti for their brothers and by showing him the light of the holy flame indicates a mark of love and protection from evil forces. In return, sisters are lavished with gifts, goodies and blessings from their brothers.

To perform the Bhai Dooj puja, here are some of the best ideas which you can use to decorate your thali. Take a look:

Decorate the surface of the Bhai Dooj puja thali

Start with the base of the thali. You need to make sure that it is decorated colourfully.

A copper, metal or silver thali is commonly used to perform the Bhai Dooj puja. Paint the surface of the thali by using pastel colours like yellow or white. Let it be a uniform colour so that it looks elegant.

If you do not want to paint the thali, you can decorate the Bhai Dooj thali with stickers. You can make it look more spiritual by sticking sacred Hindu symbols on the surface of the plate. Stickers can also be placed on the painted thali if you want it to look all the more colourful.

For the surface of the Bhai Dooj puja thali, you can also use a colourful net cloth piece. Bright colours like red or purple can be used to decorate the Bhai Dooj puja thali. On the cloth, you can make it look dazzling by adding a few stone bindis to make the tray look attractive.

If you are a good artist, you can draw or paint the Lord's face to decorate the Bhai Dooj puja thali. The face of Ganesha is one of the options you can choose from.

Items on the Bhai Dooj puja thali:

Decorating the Bhai Dooj puja thali is also an important part for the festival. After you have decorated the surface of the thali, you need to place the items in a systematic order.

Some of the items which are needed to be placed on the Bhai Dooj puja thali is Moli which is a red sacred thread, chawal which is placed on the forehead of the brother and roli which is tikkha powder.

The other necessities which is placed on the Bhai Dooj puja thali are delicious sweets like laddoo, water which is placed in a small kalash and petals of sweet-smelling flowers like roses.

All of these above items are placed and decorated beautifully on the Bhai Dooj puja thali.