    Youngster Finds Instagram Success By Posing As A Girl

    By Nia

    For being an successful influencer, you need to put in a lot of hard work, dedication and constant effort. You also have to be ready to accept the hatred from online bullies.

    This is one such case of a young talented boy who has been brave enough to pose as a girl on Instagram and he has become so successful that he now has bought his own house!

    Check out the whole story below.

    The 12-year-old boy named Nes hails from Thailand. This youngster has successfully managed to reach celebrity status and managed to make good money.

    Youngster Finds Instagram Success By Posing As A Girl

    The boy revealed that he was able to make so much money that it has helped him build a new house for his family. He also regularly showing off his make-up and cross-dressing skills on his social media handles like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

    It is said that he had started playing with his mother's make-up when he was a little boy. His interest was encouraged by his parents who not only supported his hobby, but also gave him tips.

    This young celeb has over 280,000 fans on Instagram alone. He has made a career for himself by becoming an influencer as he posts make-up tutorials and photos of himself while he cross-dresses as a girl.

    This young lad made news headlines all over Asia when he posted a photo of the new house which he had managed to build for his family.

    While Nes does make-up, his ability to use his skills to make himself look like a girl by posing in lavish dresses, or even wearing impressive wigs, fake eyelashes make people go gaga over him. His make-up and style are so impressive that it would put some professional make-up artists to shame!

    Makeup tutorial by me

    Even though Nes claims that he is ridiculed by his schoolmates for his hobby, he doesn't care, as he loves to do what makes him happy!

    Nes has been successful in grabbing on some of the most lucrative promotional deals and invitations to various events. He is not only a star in Thailand as he even gets invites from foreign countries like China and a lot more.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
