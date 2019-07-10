ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman Spents Over $80,000 To Turn Her House Into A Barbie Shrine

    By Nia

    A woman claims to be the biggest fan of Barbie doll as she has spent over $80,000 on her doll obsession even though she is 34 years old.

    The woman named Azusa Sakamoto, is from Los Angeles. According to reports, she has over 145 dolls, 40 pairs of shoes and 60 bags and other accessories of the dolls. Azusa revealed that she has spent thousands on Barbie conventions, home furnishings and different types of accessories as well.

    Barbie Shrine

    On the professional front, Azusa is a nail artist, who is originally from Japan, and fell in love with the doll when she was just 15. Since the past 20 years, her love for Barbie has been out of control and now everything that she owns is Barbie-related.

    Her craze does not end there as she has recently dyed her hair pink and even labelled herself as the Azusa Barbie. For those who assume that she might turn herself into a Barbie, she says that she's not trying to be the doll but instead just loves the brand!

    She has spent at least $80,000 on her collection of dolls, furniture, furnishings and the clothes. Further, she revealed that every time she gets the paycheck, she goes online and buys even more stuff related to Barbie.

    She has turned her house into a Barbie shrine. She revealed that her whole house is covered in Barbie stuff which includes her bedding, rugs, wall art and a lot more.

    The walls of her house are painted bright pink and they are covered with Barbie-themed decals and artworks. If a person visits her place, they would be amused to find out that everything that she uses, from drinking glasses to bath towels, is just pink in colour or it is Barbie-themed.

    She even has her Barbie doll collection in glass cases which she has kept in the living room. Her love for Barbie does not end there as she revealed that she dresses up herself in Barbie clothes. She revealed that her whole wardrobe and shelves are full of matching shoes, bags and nails.

    Azusa revealed that she was first drawn to Barbie when she was just 15 and she had begun following the American culture and different trends at that time and since then there was no stopping.

    The cherry on the cake is that her boyfriend is supportive of her obsession.

    View this post on Instagram

    A little update on my DIY Barbie Car Makeover🙈💕Now the back wing is painted in PINK💗🎀💗🎀💗🎀 NOTE: When you post my car photos I appreciate if you hide my license plate part so no one could search my traffic ticket history or something🙈😂🚘💕 #Barbie #BarbieCollector #BarbieBlogger #AzusaBarbie #pink #BarbieStyle #バービー #芭比 #バービーコレクター #barbiecollection #barbiegram #barbiegirl #instabarbie #barbieworld #barbielover #バービーグッズ #barbieroom #バービー日本 #バービーコラボ #azusabarbiecar

    A post shared by Azusa Barbie (@azusabarbie) on

    More BARBIE News

    Read more about: barbie doll
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue