She Travelled 6 Hours For A Quickie And Was Left Disappointed!
Do you think that the things that we see in movies are real? We need to understand that certain things are great only when they are portrayed in movies and that is not the case in real life!
Guess this is what a woman had imagined as she travelled 6 hours to have sex with a man. Well, she was instead left disappointed as the man lasted for just 7 minutes!
The woman decided to share her disappointed experience on Twitter and it took no time for the netizens to share their thoughts on the same!
While some did make fun of the entire scene on how men tend to hype their sex duration, some even went on to share their bitter experience on how they struggle to last for a few seconds!
Go ahead and check the tweets below.
The original tweet thread.
Met a guy who overhyped his dick, made a 6hours trip to go get some 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ he lasted 7mins exactly. 😪 https://t.co/gJp3vYQPvi— your wife 😆🇳🇬🇨🇲🇬🇭 (@karma_Dr1) March 12, 2019
Seven minutes is too short even for a quickie— Nønçhålånt (@Piink_maan) March 12, 2019
Too short for a quickie????— Bad_4Yhu 👻 (@Keti_Nse_) March 12, 2019
Aaah madam dts y its called quickie... #sharpsharp pic.twitter.com/cnz66LGzhG
Ladies are damn wicked, u want them to catch d person?? 7mins for quickie pic.twitter.com/1MCiHIF6K0— Andy Louis (@AndychideraLuiz) March 12, 2019
7mins is even much. Some last 20seconds with struggle— Mr Ola (@ulsherlan) March 12, 2019