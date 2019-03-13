She Travelled 6 Hours For A Quickie And Was Left Disappointed!

ENGLISH

    Do you think that the things that we see in movies are real? We need to understand that certain things are great only when they are portrayed in movies and that is not the case in real life!

    Guess this is what a woman had imagined as she travelled 6 hours to have sex with a man. Well, she was instead left disappointed as the man lasted for just 7 minutes!

    Woman Disappointed After Man Lasted For Just 7 Minutes

    The woman decided to share her disappointed experience on Twitter and it took no time for the netizens to share their thoughts on the same!

    While some did make fun of the entire scene on how men tend to hype their sex duration, some even went on to share their bitter experience on how they struggle to last for a few seconds!

    Go ahead and check the tweets below.

    The original tweet thread.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
