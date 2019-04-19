Couple Falls Into River While Trying To Kiss On A Canoe During Pre-Wedding Shoot Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Capturing your wedding moments and reliving those moments through photos are done by most couples. These days people go to a different level trying to create the perfect picture.

Couples have the best memories with such photoshoots and a cute hilarious video is doing the rounds after one such couple fell into the river while they tried to kiss!

Here are the details of the entire episode. Check it out.

The couple in the viral video are Tijin Thankachen and Silpa, who are all set to tie the knot. The couple wanted to have a photoshoot along the banks of the Pamba river at Kadammanitta in Pathanamthitta district.

In the video, a photographer is seen giving instructions to the couple as they sit on the canoe, and then asks them to kiss. Initially, it looks like a regular scene where everything seems to be going as per the plan with the couple holding a banana leaf over their heads as water is splashed on them.

The moment when Tijin leans over to kiss Silpa, the couple lose their balance and fall off the canoe and into the river!

The organisers of the wedding shoot later revealed in an interview that the entire thing was actually 'planned' but they had not revealed to the couple about the 'twist'.

The Video

Isn't it cute?