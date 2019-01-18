ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Video Alert: Her Throat Tumour Turned Out To Be A Living Leech Instead!

By

Though there are many microbes found in our human body, having an insect or a creepy crawling living orgasm under our skin can give us nightmares.

This is one such case that will leave you freaked out, especially when you see the video at the end of the article.

She Had A Leech Under Her Throat!

This is a bizarre case of a woman who had a living leech living under the throat of the woman.

Array

The Entire Bizarre Discovery Was Captured On Camera

The giant leech was removed from the woman's throat in a bizarre, crazy surgery that was videotaped for medical studies.

Array

The Incident Happened In Vietnam

The patient was a 63-year-old woman hailing from Ha Giang Province in Vietnam. She had arrived at the hospital and apparently had complained about the constant migraines that she had been suffering from the past three months.

Evil ‘Doctor' Pumped His Patient's Face With Cement!

The Woman Was Diagnosed With Throat Tumour

Upon further inspection, the woman was diagnosed with a throat tumour and doctors decided to operate on her. During the surgery, the doctors were surprised to find a 2-inch leech living under the patient's throat.

Array

The Leech Was Pulled Out From The Woman’s Throat

The doctors pulled out the leech from the patient's throat. The wriggly part about the whole thing is that the leech was still alive when it was pulled out before it was placed on the tray.

This Model Got 25 Surgeries Done In 9 Years & There Is No Stopping Her!

Array

How Did It Land There!

The doctors revealed that the leech was detected in time. If the patient would have delayed the treatment, then it would have attacked the sinuses of the patient. Apparently, the woman lived in a mountainous area and was believed to often bathe in spring waters. Hence, doctors concluded that she may have come into contact with the leech during a bath.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Palmistry Reveals Your Love Affairs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue