ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

This Guy Photoshopped Himself In Bollywood Celeb Pics

By

Being creative needs some really good talent and a guy has taken his talent to the next level by photoshopping himself in pictures of Bollywood celebs.

Check out these funny and hilarious images and find out how real they look!

Man Photoshopped Himself In These Pics

His Instagram handle name is "Unseen Friend", and he took it one step further. His pictures are so accurate that it makes us wonder if it is real or fake.

Check his pictures...

Array

A Picture With Modiji!

How cool is this! Can you find out where he is?

Array

Damn Taimur!

Kuch bhi bolo we love his expression here where he is being carried by Saif!

Array

The NickYanka Fever!

Can you believe that this is just a photoshopped image?

Array

DeepVeer Wedding!

Hey Ram! When he decided to be the Pandit!

Array

Virat-Anushka Karwachaut!

While Virat And Anushka enjoy breaking their fast, this guy is still waiting for his lady love!

Array

Kareena’s Workout!

Love the way he has even worked on his reflection image!

Array

While Priyanka And Nick Went On A Cycle Ride!

Hey, don't miss the caption on their shirts!

Array

When He Photo Bombarded Maddy!

We love his cool way of presenting his talent along with the way he describes each image!

Array

Radhika Apte’s Deleted Scene?

Doesn't he look like a guy checking on his wife's mails?

Array

The Diwali Celebrations!

Whao! You need some time to find him in this picture!

Well, kuch bhi bolo, this guy is a true Bollywood fan who definitely takes his talent as a challenge.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue