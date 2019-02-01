ENGLISH

Boy Remembers The Miscarriage His Mum Had Before He Was Born!

By

Kids are known to have an angel that protects and saves them most of the times. These tiny tots are sometimes known to learn or know a little more than what is required as per their age.

Here is one such case where a blogger thinks that her son is an old soul since he is just four and is quite mature and responsible when compared to others of his age.

Son Remembers The Miscarriage Mum Had Before He Was Born!

Check out the story as shared by Laura Mazza with her followers on her blogging page on Facebook.

She Shared The Conversation On Her Page

In her post, she revealed how her four-year-old son, Luca claimed to remember his mum having a miscarriage even before he was born! He explained how he died in her tummy and became an "angel" before he returned to her!

She Always Felt Her Son Was An Old Soul!

Laura always felt that her son was an old soul as he was more mature for his age and he was quite responsible when compared to kids of his age. Her doubt was confirmed when he revealed about the miscarriage incident.

She Could Not Be Bluffing To Her 2 Lakh Followers

She wrote, "Before I was pregnant with Luca I had heavy bleeding. I remember having a positive pregnancy test and then a few days later bad pains and a heavy period. I wasn't sure what it was, and only now that I'm wiser I have an idea. I got pregnant with Luca pretty much straight away."

The Detailed Revelation Made By The Boy!

"He said 'Yes mummy, I lived in your tummy... I was there, but then I died. I was shocked, and I said 'What do you mean, you're right here!'
"He said 'No mummy, I came to your tummy and then I died. I went looking for you but I couldn't find you, I went to your house, I went everywhere but you couldn't hear me when I called you, so then I was sad, but then I became an angel. I missed you so I wanted to come back to you so then I was a baby in your tummy again and then I was born again'."

The FB Post

The Original post:

    viral stories viral news facebook
     

