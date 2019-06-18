A Busy Software Engineer Designs A Chatbot To Chat With His Girlfriend Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

It is said that when you enjoy your work, it becomes a play. So is this software engineer's case who is so busy that he did not have time to chat with his girlfriend. Hence he decided to create a software that chats with her 24/7!

Read on more details to find out more.

The creator of the software is a techie named Li Kaixiang, who works as a software development engineer for a big firm in China.

Li was too busy at work to answer his girlfriend's daily texts. He did not wish to hurt her feelings by ignoring her. This is when he came up with the idea to create a chatbot that answered his girlfriend's text messages and replied to her on his behalf.

Since it is tough for people to believe that such software existed that could accurately reply to whatever his girlfriend texted, he posted some of the screenshots of the chatbot's conversation on the social media app WeChat.

On day 1 of his trial, it replied 300 times to his girlfriend. Li revealed that the software did pretty good on the first day. It had exchanged around 300 texts with his girlfriend. People were amazed by this and there were mixed reactions.

Some told him to be careful as his girlfriend might fall in love with the software instead of being in love with him. There were those who called Li a genius and even asked him for the source code.

On the other hand, there were people who criticised him for cheating his girlfriend with the software excuse.

The entire conversation was such a hit on the social media that Li had to deactivate his Weibo account so that his girlfriend would not find out how he was fooling her.

Now all that remains online are the screenshots that he had shared of the entire episode.